A Minneapolis-based landscape architecture firm begins work this year to design new lakeside amenities for Spring Lake Regional Park.
Damon Farber Landscape Architects' new agreement with Scott County marks the latest phase in park development planned for a 14-acre plot of land on the shores of Spring Lake.
The contract, totaling around $252,000, will bring to life designs put forth in previous master planning documents.
Plans for development of lakefront amenities at Spring Lake Regional Park have been envisioned for over 15 years.
Amenities expected to be included in the design include trails, restrooms, picnic tables, shelters, a fishing pier, an observation platform and a launch for canoes and kayaks.
The design and construction of the park are approved in the 2021-25 Parks Improvement Program with a total project budget of just over $2.4 million, according to county documents.
Other Damon Farber projects in the south metro include the Center Village Vision plan, which presents a long-range framework for redevelopment in the Center Village District of Burnsville along County Road 42.
The design phase of the Spring Lake park addition is expected to last through the year. Construction is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2023 and wrap-up by the fall of 2024.