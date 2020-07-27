Locals and visitors of Prior Lake are now greeted by a new mural when passing through downtown.
Community members, donors, business owners and more gathered Thursday, July 23 to celebrate the mural which was completed last month and is located on the Nuvera building facing County Road 21.
The $12,000 mural project has been in the works for roughly two years and was entirely privately funded by donations from Nuvera, the State Bank of Faribault, the Rotary Club of Prior Lake, Blahnik, Prchal & Stoll, PLLC, the Buckingham Companies, Prior Lake Optimists, Liz Baarlaer, Virginia and Carter Wagner, the Bill and Hilaria Sheehan family and the Martinez family.
The artist behind the mural titled “Yesterday and Today” is local artist Greg Preslicka who has completed nearly 100 murals including those found in the Prior Lake and Savage libraries as well as in many area schools.
Preslicka presented multiple concepts to city officials before being chosen for the project.
“It means a lot to be chosen for it,” Preslicka said. “Living here in the community and I actually grew up in New Prague not far from the area, this area’s important to me so being chosen to do this was really special.”
His piece incorporates elements of both the city’s past and present. Some of the historical elements depicted in the mural are teepees to represent the Native Americans who first occupied the land; the massive water slide that from 1928 to 1931 rested just west of where Charlie’s on Prior Lake is currently located; and a train trestle to represent the construction of the Hastings and Dakota Railroad line in the 1870s, which was built on parts of what is now County Road 21.
Present day Prior Lake is depicted on the right side of the mural with the fireworks put on by the Prior Lake Association every Fourth of July; sailboats, water skiers and fish which represent recreation on the lake; and the lights of the Mystic Lake Casino representative of the tribal heritage.
To Preslicka, Prior Lake is about “community and good people.” He hopes the mural will get its viewers excited to learn more about the area, he said.
“Not a lot is known about the history of Prior Lake and it is a very rich history with the lake and all that, so maybe they'll see this and it will spark some interest to find out more and then also to celebrate what Prior Lake means to everybody,” Preslicka said.
That sense of pride for one’s community is what motivated Prior Lake Mayor Kirt Briggs to bring a mural to the downtown.
While touring South St. Paul with its mayor, Briggs saw similar murals telling the history of the city. He thought a mural in Prior Lake would create conversation among residents and visitors and stand as a tribute to the areas past and future.
“It’s pride, it's a sense of place. I’m home,” Briggs said. “Not only what your home was but what home is because the other thing is the whole aspect of life is a series of changes.”
Briggs hopes the mural is a catalyst for future public art in Prior Lake, he said.
And more murals may just be a reality with the establishment of an arts and culture task team, said Prior Lake Economic Development Authority Commissioner Annie Sheehan-Kerber.
“We really want to work on increasing our awareness and activity and working with artists in the community,” she said.
The mural doesn’t just add to the city’s appearance, it also brought community members together before it was finished.
In the six days Preslicka spent painting, his wife Heidi Preslicka filmed the mural in its various stages of completion and posted it on social media. This allowed Prior Lake residents to be a part of the process and stop in to see Preslicka as he worked.
“It built a strong community environment,” Sheehan-Kerber said. “It was a positive in such an uncertain time in our world right now.”
The message behind the mural is two-fold, she said.
“The people who have been here for generations can feel prideful in the past and that that is being recognized,” Sheehan-Kerber said. “And, it’s extremely welcoming to the people who are new to the community, so it's a good balance and a culture that I'd like to see moving forward.”