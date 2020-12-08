Residents may have noticed that the entrance to Prior Lake’s Pike Lake Park has moved north from County Road 42 to Eagle Creek Avenue NE. The change to the entrance is due to a new development adjacent to the park.
Tradition Development is currently mass grading the roughly 44-acre area which will be known as Pike Lake Landing and feature 65 homes.
The units will consist of a mixture of traditional single-family homes built by Robert Thomas Homes and villa-style homes on the northern portion of the property by Ron Clark Construction.
While the entire development spans over 40 acres, just 17 to 18 acres will be occupied by homes and streets. The remaining land will be dedicated to wooded reserves, park land and wetland, Tradition Development Project Manager Pat Wrase said.
“It's a really beautiful natural site out there and it's adjacent to Pike Lake Park, so I think that wooded areas and the open space will help to complement the existing park use and the access to the lake there,” he said.
With the development will come more than $110,000 in improvements to Pike Lake Park. Tradition Development will be adding park benches; upgrading park trails; constructing a 30-foot fishing pier; adding a canoe and kayak rack, which will be rented out by the city to interested parties; and improving the Pike Lake Park parking area.
“There are some amenities that we as the developer will be funding that will benefit not only the development but also the residents of the city that care to come out and visit Pike Lake,” Wrase said.
The development will bring a variety of high-quality homes to the area while improving access to the park with updated roadways and amenities, he added.
“It's really set back you really don't know it's there right now, but hopefully this will bring some more visibility to the park and users to the park,” Wrase said.
The developer currently has preliminary plat approval and the final plat is anticipated to be brought before the Prior Lake City Council for approval in January or February, said Assistant City Engineer of Prior Lake Nick Monserud.
Mass grading at the site should conclude in the next couple weeks with construction resuming in the spring of 2021. Tradition Development plans to have some of the model homes ready for the Fall Parade of Homes.
Depending on size and style, Pike Lake Landing homes will range from $500,000 to $800,000.
Wrase anticipates the first homeowners will begin moving in spring of 2022.