Engage Your Destiny, a Twin Cities-based nonprofit recently hosted a Warrior Bash gathering for local Vietnam veterans at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club on Thursday, Oct. 14 in Prior Lake.
Over 260 guests and veterans attended the event to rally around those who served in Vietnam, and those who sacrificed their lives. According to the Engage Your Destiny website, the organization’s mission is to bring honor, hope and healing to military veterans and their families.
The event raised about $350,000, with 100% of the proceeds going toward future festivals. The Heroes Honor Festival is scheduled to be held next year during Memorial Day weekend at Daytona International Speedway.
Armin Assadi, president of EYD, said the organization is faith-based and was launched by his good friend and business partner, Ben Peterson.
Peterson is an eight-year U.S. Army veteran who served two years in Iraq and experienced the trauma of war. The prospect of coming home left him feeling extraordinarily vulnerable. The two friends first met at a business executive meeting, Assadi said.
“We connected and started hanging out and we just bonded very deeply both on a faith-based level and love for military,” Assadi said. “Over time of being on the sidelines ... our vision came up and he sold me. I was all in to make this a reality. We’ve been running it together ever since.”
Assadi, who is an Iranian-American religious refugee, credits the U.S. for the life and freedom he and his family now enjoy.
“I would say as a person who has 13 martyrs in his family who were killed just for being the wrong religion and living our life on the run for almost a decade of our life just trying to avoid being executed — when you come to a country like this and you see the freedoms that exist — it’s impossible for me not to care,” said Assadi.
Assadi, who was 8 years-old when he came to America, said the most impactful moment was when his family first landed in Minneapolis and his father told him what the U.S. flag represented.
“It represented the death of many people who have come before us and are still serving the U.S.,” said Assadi. “He said those people go and fight and do whatever is necessary so people like us can have an actual chance of freedom.
“He got down on one knee and looked at me in the eye and said it was the first time as a family we have breathed in freedom,” Assadi added. “He said we don’t have to be afraid of being killed anymore and if I saw people in uniform in this country, to not run away from them. Instead, run up to them and extend my hand and don’t thank them for their service, but thank them for saving our lives.”
Assadi said it was from that key moment that he vowed to always honor veterans and said he hasn’t looked back.
For more information on EYD, visit https://engageyourdestiny.com/.