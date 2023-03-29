If you looked up at the sky last week and saw an array of bright, beautiful colors, then you weren't alone. Hundreds around the region reported to have seen the aurora borealis — or Northern Lights — light up the sky across the southwest metro March 23 and 24.
Brent Hewett, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, said the spectacular light show in the sky was the strongest geomagnetic storm we've seen since 2017. He said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gave the geomagnetic storm a severity grade of G4, which is the second-highest grade possible, and is the reason why it was so visible further south in the Twin Cities metro.
According to NOAA, a geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth's magnetosphere that occurs when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding Earth.
“Basically, the sun will shoot out a bunch of mass, and those charged particles will go across space and interact with our atmosphere, and that’s eventually what causes the aurora,” Hewett said.
Joanna Stai Bailey, of Shakopee, said it's not often you get to see the Northern Lights in the Twin Cities and said she took advantage of the opportunity to take photographs.
"I can’t believe they were dancing overhead. They exploded in bright red colors at 1 a.m.," she said. "The lights were dancing above and the reds were in the sky for about 25 minutes."
Hewett explained that the Northern Lights is caused by energetic particles from the sun that enter the Earth's atmosphere.
"Depending on the timing and the direction when particles are hitting the Earth is what really impacts where we see it... northern locations at or about the 45th parallel can see the aurora which can be green, red, yellow etc. depending on how strong it is," he said.
Hewett also said the clear skies also helped the Northern Lights be visible with the naked eye.
"Again, normally light pollution or depending how close to a big city you're in, will play how you're able to see it with your naked eye," Hewett said. "The event last week people could make it out with their naked eye in Carver County and the southwest metro."
Hewett added that last week's Northern Lights were also reported to have been seen as far south as Iowa.
"When you get those more active solar storms you can see the Northern Lights," Hewett said. "There were reports of it being seen from central Iowa and portions of southern Wisconsin and central Michigan."
Hewett said the Northern Lights can be seen in many places other than Alaska and parts of northern Europe.
"If you're from southern U.S. or from a tropical region, and you've moved up here for some reason or another, when you think of the Northern Lights, you typically think of Finland, Sweden or Alaska," he said. "But you really don't need to be that far north to see it. Strong solar storms are less common and they only happen a few times every year, but when you're at the peak of those strong solar storms, that increases the odds of seeing the Northern Lights further south across regions like southern Minnesota or Iowa, Wisconsin and the Dakotas. It's not exclusive to areas in the Arctic Circle or northern Europe."
Hewett said there's a good chance to see the Northern Lights in Minnesota about every month or two, or even every few days the further north you travel and depending on how strong the solar storm is.
"If you go further north in Minnesota, there's better opportunities every few days where you might see the type of event we saw last week," Hewett said. "The Northern Lights is not exclusive to any particular season. In the summer, you'll still be able to see it."
For those that missed the sight last week, there may still be a chance to see an aurora in our area.
“Since we’re on the upward slope of the solar cycle, it’ll peak in 2025. So, over the next year-and-a-half, we should still see several other aurora events occur,” Hewett said.
Space weather enthusiasts can visit the NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center at https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/ and track the aurora forecast.
