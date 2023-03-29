If you looked up at the sky last week and saw an array of bright, beautiful colors, then you weren't alone. Hundreds around the region reported to have seen the aurora borealis — or Northern Lights — light up the sky across the southwest metro March 23 and 24.

Brent Hewett, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, said the spectacular light show in the sky was the strongest geomagnetic storm we've seen since 2017. He said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gave the geomagnetic storm a severity grade of G4, which is the second-highest grade possible, and is the reason why it was so visible further south in the Twin Cities metro.

