The coronavirus pandemic and shelter in place orders sent people flocking to grocery store shelves feverishly buying items to prepare for the weeks ahead where a majority of their time would be spent at home.
As demand for items increased, stores began putting limits on the amount of products like beef and milk that could be bought while some products such as toilet paper seemed to disappear from shelves completely.
Because toilet paper wasn’t readily available people began turning to alternatives such as flushable wipes.
Not 'flushable'
Though deemed “flushable,” these wipes cannot be broken down by the sewer system like toilet paper is and for systems that depend on sanitary lift stations to move waste, such as Prior Lake’s, flushable wipes are problematic.
Wastewater naturally flows downhill due to gravity and must then be pumped to areas of higher elevation via Prior Lake’s 41 lift stations to be transported and treated at the Blue Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant in Shakopee.
Recently, the city’s public works department has been experiencing an increase in jammed lift stations due to residents disposing of flushable wipes. In some instances lift stations will be cleaned out only to be in need of maintenance again the next morning.
“This was really one of the first things we undertook from an essential services standpoint was more intensive inspections of our lift stations and unfortunately that proved to be a necessary thing for us as early on we had several lift stations that had clogged pumps due to flushable wipes that do not disintegrate or dissolve like normal toilet paper would,” Prior Lake Public Works Director and City Engineer Andy Brotzler said. “So unfortunately the manufacturers name or titling of those as flushable wipes does not necessarily mean that they are flushable in the wastewater system.”
The sewer pumping stations utilized by public works are not designed to cut through non-biodegradable flushable wipes, said Prior Lake Public Works Utilities Foreman Andy Stephes.
“While we are proactive and we do regularly maintain all of our sewer lift stations, when these rags get in the pumps they can clog them and they can take them out of operation until public works gets there and cleans the pump out,” Stephes said. “What it does is, they tend to gather on top of each other and they plug the pump up to the point where the pump will not spin.”
Flushable wipes have been affecting sewer systems since their popularization, but became more problematic during the pandemic. When shelter-in-place orders went into effect city public works staff were working seven days a week checking and clearing pumps, Stephes said.
Backups
Aside from the extra time and resources needed at lift stations, wipes can also cause sewage to backup into homes.
Stephes encouraged residents to think about what they are flushing and disposing of down wastewater drains as everything should be biodegradable.
There aren’t really any safe alternatives to toilet paper, Brotzler said.
“Paper towels shouldn’t be flushed either. I mean really the only thing that should be flushed is toilet paper, anything else should be disposed of in the garbage,” Brotzler said. “Toilet paper is intended to dissolve in the wastewater system and not create the risk of clogged pipes which can obviously cause backups or clogged pumps which can fail and create failures that can lead to a backup.”
The wipes that do pass through the pumps and make it to the Blue Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant are caught by metal bar screens that filter out non-biodegradable items like paper towels, personal hygiene products and more, Senior Info Coordinator with the Metropolitan Council Tim O’Donnell said in an email.
“In our treatment plants and a couple of our pumping stations, we have large automatic metal ‘rakes’ that remove wipes and other debris from the bar screens,” he said. “In the rest of our pumping stations, our service workers use long-handled rakes to remove the debris. If debris gets through the metal screens and clogs our pumps, our service workers and mechanics have to dismantle the pumps to unclog them. This adds to our costs. The debris that we remove from the bar screens is disposed of at a landfill.”
The treatment plant hasn’t experienced a noticeable increase in the amount of wipes in the sanitary sewer system since the start of the pandemic, O’Donnell said. But he echoed Brotzler’s sentiment on the dangers of flushing anything besides toilet paper.
“Items like tissues, paper towels and wipes do not readily dissolve in wastewater and can clog pipes — starting with the smaller pipes under your home or business. Clogged pipes can cause messy and expensive sewer backups into homes and businesses. We want property owners to be aware of this,” O’Donnell said. “We want people to know that the only thing they should flush down their toilet is “poop, pee and TP.” If something can go in the trash, it should go in the trash.”
The Blue Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant treats an average of 27 million gallons of wastewater a day from roughly 300,000 residents in 31 townships and cities in the southwest metro area and discharges the resulting clean water into the Minnesota River, O’Donnell said.