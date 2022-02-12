Today, as I opened my Facebook app, I received a notification that I had “memories” to review. This is actually one of my favorite parts of Facebook — the ability to read my posts from years ago.
As I scroll through my Facebook memories, I’m able to take myself back to a fantastic trip that my husband and I took with friends three years ago. Or, I can relive the moment that I won free concert tickets four years ago. My favorite Facebook memories, however, remind me of the amazing moments that I’ve had with my family over the years.
When I first joined Facebook, the kids were three years old; so, there was an abundance of cute stories for me to share. My children showed me every day just how sweet, funny, clever and kind a couple of toddlers could be. Of course, they also made sure to show me the not-so-pretty side of life with young twins. I would then post stories about these magical and sometimes maddening moments.
My friends and family seemed to truly enjoy my posts about the kids’ antics. I would often hear that I should cherish those times because, no matter how crazy things could be and no matter how many tears might be shed, those days wouldn’t last forever and I’d miss them terribly when they were gone. Those people were right, of course. The toddler years passed by far too quickly and I was soon living with a couple of school-aged kids.
I continued to share stories about my family on Facebook; but the tone of the posts had shifted a bit. It was less “Kids Say the Darndest Things” and more “Survivor.” We faced a variety of challenges, victories and losses as the kids tried different sports and activities while also working on an ever-increasing workload at school. As I look at the pictures and posts from back then, I’m overcome with feelings of wonder and pride. How did we get it all done? And how did the kids manage to continually step up to these challenges with such perseverance and grace?
In recent years, my kids’ interests have become more focused and my Facebook posts about them have become less frequent. This is partly because of our family’s busy schedule; but it’s also because I am frequently put under a “don’t post about this” moratorium. Maybe that’s the reason why I love reading my old posts. It could also be because we’re currently choosing classes for their junior year and I know that planning for college isn’t far off.
Reading through old stories about toddler silliness, kindergarten soccer games and fifth grade history projects are like a breath of fresh air during a time when the pressures of life can sometimes take my breath away.
I’m glad that I made a habit of posting about the everyday smiles and extraordinary events of my children’s lives because I now have a record of it all — the good, the bad, the successes and the failures. I’m sure the posts include many moments that I will never forget; but I can also guarantee that there are countless stories that I would have certainly forgotten if they hadn’t been memorialized on my Facebook page.
What started out as a way to share funny stories with family and friends has turned into a beautiful, overflowing time capsule that I get to open every day. One of the best gifts I could have ever given myself.