Operant conditioning (behavior modification) is a metaphor for accountability. B.F. Skinner was an experimental psychologist at the University of Minnesota in the 1940s whose name and work came to be associated with operant conditioning and behavior modification. Skinner trained small animals, lab rats and pigeons, by subjecting them to alternating schedules of positive and negative reinforcement — food pellets and electric shocks — while confined in what came to be called a Skinner Box. Desired behavior was rewarded with food pellets. Unwanted behavior was punished with electric shocks. I took an experimental psychology class in college and performed similar experiments. They worked.

Elections should do the same for public officials, but first officials have to be on a ballot and be subject to discipline by voters. That isn’t the case with our current Metropolitan Council — nor has it ever been. There was some discussion about making the council an elected body when it was formed in the 1960s, but legislators and local public officials, always jealous of their power and prerogatives, didn’t want a competing elected body.

John Diers is a Prior Lake resident who spent 40 years working in the transit industry and is the author of "Twin Cities by Trolley: The Streetcar Era in Minneapolis and St. Paul" and "St. Paul Union Depot."

