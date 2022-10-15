Operant conditioning (behavior modification) is a metaphor for accountability. B.F. Skinner was an experimental psychologist at the University of Minnesota in the 1940s whose name and work came to be associated with operant conditioning and behavior modification. Skinner trained small animals, lab rats and pigeons, by subjecting them to alternating schedules of positive and negative reinforcement — food pellets and electric shocks — while confined in what came to be called a Skinner Box. Desired behavior was rewarded with food pellets. Unwanted behavior was punished with electric shocks. I took an experimental psychology class in college and performed similar experiments. They worked.
Elections should do the same for public officials, but first officials have to be on a ballot and be subject to discipline by voters. That isn’t the case with our current Metropolitan Council — nor has it ever been. There was some discussion about making the council an elected body when it was formed in the 1960s, but legislators and local public officials, always jealous of their power and prerogatives, didn’t want a competing elected body.
We have what we have, and it’s been that way for 60 years. In fairness to the council, it’s been fairly successful guiding metropolitan development, controlling sprawl (it could have been much worse) and overseeing major projects. The two light rail lines come to mind. The first, running to the airport and Mall of America, opened in 2004. The second line between the Cities and the University of Minnesota campus opened 10 years later. The Council has, also, done a credible job planning, overseeing and operating the region’s bus system. It’s one of the best in the country.
There were disputes with other agencies and units of local governments. I recall a big battle a few years ago when the City of Lake Elmo balked at Met Council development mandates. That and early light rail planning had some rough spots, but there hasn’t been a major scandal until now — and it’s a “beaut.”
The Office of the Legislative Auditor just released what is the first of two audit reports on the status of the Southwest Light Rail Line. The project is in trouble. Since 2011, its cost has more than doubled and its opening date has been delayed by nine years. Worse, its $2.74 billion budget is unfunded by $500 million, and the Met Council — the agency responsible for overseeing the design, engineering, construction and future operation of the line — hasn’t identified a funding source to fix the deficit. The legislature wants to know what happened and who’s accountable?
Light rail has many friends — and I’m one of them — but I’ve always been uncomfortable with the absence of voter accountability at the Met Council. $2.74 billion is a lot of money. The Southwest Line is the most expensive public transportation project in the history of Minnesota. Its detractors are making much of this, and some are calling for canceling the project. That would be the worst kind of folly. The project is needed, and, at 60% completion, it would cost more to cancel than finish. One issue for legislators is whether it should continue under the stewardship of the Met Council, or be transferred to another agency — MNDOT comes to mind.
An upcoming audit report will have more answers. Hopefully, we’ll learn who’s in charge, and heads will roll.
Accountability works when it hurts. The Met Council needs a dose of it.
John Diers is a Prior Lake resident who spent 40 years working in the transit industry and is the author of “Twin Cities by Trolley: The Streetcar Era in Minneapolis and St. Paul” and “St. Paul Union Depot.” To submit questions or topics for community columnists, email editor@plamerican.com.