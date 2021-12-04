Each year, the property tax levy sets the city’s annual operations budget for police and fire services, snow plowing, park maintenance and more.
In preparation for 2022, the Prior Lake City Council adopted a preliminary tax levy in September. This amount was reflected on the Truth in Taxation notices all Prior Lake property owners received last month. On Dec. 6, the council will host a public hearing before a final vote to approve the levy.
The 2022 city budget is proposed to increase by 6.55% versus the current year. Public safety services represent 4.12% of the increase, due to the addition of an assistant fire chief and salary adjustments needed to bring police department compensation in line with other comparable cities. The remaining 2.43% increase is due to mandatory staff wage increases, insurance costs and other miscellaneous expenses.
Several variables are considered when preparing the annual budget; these include growth, inflation and debt service. For 2022, these factors suggest the need for a budget increase of 7.6%. However, city staff has prepared a budget that is nearly a full percentage point below that indicator.
What does a city budget increase of 6.55% mean for your property taxes?
City taxes make up 25% of your property tax bill — the remainder is comprised of county and school district taxes. As Prior Lake has grown over the past year, so has the City’s tax base — that means costs are spread across a greater number of properties, resulting in a tax rate that is nearly flat compared to last year. In other words, if your property value did not increase, the city portion of your taxes would not increase.
Scott County appraisal information indicates most Prior Lake residents will see an estimated property valuation increase between 0 and 10%. Using 5% as an average increase, for a median valued home estimated at $347,600, city property taxes will increase by $31. For a $900,000 home, the increase is $94.
Tax rates in Prior Lake are consistently lower than any other city in Scott County — Prior Lake also has one of the lowest tax rates among all cities in the metro area.
The city has a long-standing reputation of maintaining fiscal responsibility while providing the high-quality, personalized services that have come to be associated with a small-town feel and excellent quality of life in our community — making Prior Lake a great place to live, work and play.