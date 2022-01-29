One of the most exciting community events brought children, families and community members together in celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Walking in the door of the Prior Lake High School on Jan. 17, I saw the beautiful outfits worn by students and residents and could smell delicious spices floating through the air. My first conversation was with a 5-year-old child who was helping to organize stickers that student artists in the school had created. He was encouraging people to wear the art and to share with friends.
People had come together to celebrate and to share their hopes for the future of our community and how we could support each other. There were welcoming comments by School Board Chair Michael Nelson and by Director of Equity and Inclusion Sam Ouk.
There were opening prayers by representatives from Native American, Buddhist, Muslim and Christian faiths. The clothing and appearances of these religious leaders and the style of prayer highlighted the language, background and teachings that each culture has developed. One of the leaders shared that while the sounds of prayer are different, major religions are based on love of God, and love of family, self, and all human beings.
We took time for breakfast and conversation, and then moved to the auditorium for the MLK program. Two student leaders, representing social and diversity groups at the high school, served as emcees. There was a dance troop that shared a Cambodian Coconut Dance with graceful moves and playful touching of coconut shells.
There were powerful songs that encouraged everyone in the audience to stand up for what is right and to throw off the shackles that keep many of us from speaking up when there are hurtful comments, racist language, or threats being used against anyone. There were comments by student and community leaders welcoming people and sharing why it is important for everyone who lives in our community to raise their voice and take action when they see racist language or actions.
This event was Prior Lake Rotary’s inaugural Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast. They partnered with the cities of Credit River, Prior Lake, Savage and Spring Lake Township to host the event. Dr. Cindy Shepard shared why their club is committed to supporting the students in our schools and community, and why it is important for every resident to speak out.
The comments by Superintendent Teri Staloch and the keynote speaker, Gail Lewis-Miller, a retired school principal, equity consultant, and long time resident of Savage, shared both encouraging words and painful stories of hateful speech and interactions in our community.
It may be hard for many of us to grasp how bold of a the statement these student leaders may be making for themselves and for our community. This last Monday evening, I attended the 2022 Global Cultural Festival, the second activity these students created. Cultural traditions and differences were shared with all of us.
I think they may be asking their family, friends, and the larger community to embrace a new approach to how we treat others. Are they saying that each and every human being should feel love, respect and support from others? Do they want every child to develop their own potential, to try new experiences and learn from other people, including those who may have different cultural, religious or social values? Are we about to embrace the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr?