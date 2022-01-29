Our family’s driveway got a bit more crowded this past week. Ever since our kids got their driver’s licenses, it’s become quite clear that we need another vehicle.
This was not a surprise and my husband and I have been planning for the purchase. However, because we don’t buy cars frequently, we approached the process with a good deal of trepidation as well as excitement.
We decided that I’d be the primary driver of our new vehicle; so, the final say in which car we chose would ultimately fall on my shoulders. After nearly ten years of driving a minivan, I knew I was ready for a change. But how big of a change? After doing a bit of research and going on a quick test drive at a local dealership, I decided that a mid-sized SUV would be a good fit.
Even after I made the decision on the type of car to shop for, I still felt like I was flying blind. My husband and I are not particularly savvy about cars, so I couldn’t tell if there were any “red flags” when I searched for cars online or in person. Even when I test drove a vehicle, I relied almost exclusively on my gut and how a car felt when I drove it. Then, I stumbled upon a website that turned out to be incredibly helpful.
While searching for one particular make and model of car, I found the Carfax website. The site listed a large number of my preferred car in the metro area. I decided to go to a nearby car dealership since it had a wide variety of those cars in stock. I test drove a car and liked it. There was also another car that I was interested in. When I got back home, I looked up those two vehicles on Carfax. I found that both of those cars were only given “fair” ratings due to having over three previous owners and being priced higher than their actual retail values.
I narrowed my search to cars with only one owner and found a great car being sold at a dealership that was a bit smaller than the first and bit farther away. If I hadn’t used the search tools, I likely wouldn’t have found this great option. The car ended up being a wonderful pick: smooth ride, low mileage, lots of fun extras, and, best of all, it’s in my favorite color — blue! We were ready to buy this beauty!
Happily, one of the things that I used to dread most about car shopping is now nearly non-existent. We didn’t need to haggle over the price. The price listed was the price we paid, period. That fact alone made our car buying experience exponentially more pleasant.
That is not to say the process was totally pain-free. We still had to suffer through the long list of warranty and add-on options that the salesperson presented to us. I believe that no matter whether you choose to accept any of these add-ons or not, you walk away with at least a twinge of doubt. Should I have added the extended warranty? Should I have skipped the floor mats? Like death and taxes, post-car purchase regrets are a certainty in life.
I’ve also realized that no matter how many times you test drive a vehicle, you will miss something. Are the seat warmers warm enough for our frigid January mornings? Is the back seat leg room adequate for a still-growing teen? Another surprising side effect is the discomfort that comes when you change such a vital part of your everyday life.
After driving my van for almost ten years, I became accustomed to having certain things within reach of the driver’s seat. It was only as I moved items from the van to the new car that I started asking myself things like, “Where will I put my ChapStick?” and “Will I be able to reach the tissue box?” Thankfully, I found appropriate spots for these and other essential items.
For all the causes for concern and unease when purchasing a new vehicle, there are countless more reasons to celebrate. The process of searching for a car can be interesting, exhilarating and downright fun. Imagining life without the worries that come with an aging vehicle can also be a great motivator to make the investment in an updated set of wheels. There’s also nothing quite like the moment when you finally drive off the sales lot and take your new car home. There are distinct feelings pride and accomplishment that you get from this purchase that exist for very few others.
And don’t get me started on that new car smell – intoxicating! Even if your car isn’t brand new, you still get that magical scent, which I think is very kind of the car industry.
I’ve been driving my new car for a little over a week and I continue to find new reasons to love it. I know that eventually the car’s paint will become faded and scratched, the interior will get cluttered, and that new car smell will have long since faded. I hope I don’t forget this feeling, though. I also hope I remember that, despite the nervousness and unease that it may cause, change can be a very good thing. Especially if it comes in a Caspian blue package.