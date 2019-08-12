Our City Council, citing the lack of proven impact in our community and lack of a guaranteed payout, voted no to filing claims against drug companies that manufacture opioids. It was the right decision. Another reason is that class-action type lawsuits generally never hold individuals accountable for misdeeds (if, indeed, misdeeds occurred), rarely yield meaningful results to alleged victims but enrich law firms at the expense of the targeted company’s stockholders and employees.
TV ads abound that claim if you’ve used this or that product, you may be entitled to compensation. The related class-action type lawsuits filed against U.S. companies yield billions in revenue to law firms. Sadly, the American public is being ripped off with aid and support from our court system.
An often-expressed purpose of class-action lawsuits is to provide compensation to a large number of people who suffered similar harm as a result of an illegal or wrongful act. They have also been described as a vehicle for plaintiff lawyers to make millions of dollars on issues of dubious merit. Based upon class-action suits I’m familiar with (in some cases receiving notification as a victim), I have no doubt the majority are for the purpose of enriching law firms without regard to whether anyone is guilty.
For example, I received court notification of a tentative agreement reached last December in a class-action suit alleging that Proctor & Gamble Charmin Freshmates Flushable Wipes are not flushable. Readers can determine from the settlement agreement summarized below whether the suit involved justice for those who suffered harm or whether it simply served the purpose of attorney enrichment.
Those who claim they purchased Charmin Wipes from 2011 through November 2018, but have no purchase receipts, can file a claim and receive up to 60 cents per package for up to 7 packages. The maximum payout is $4.20 per household. Those who have valid receipts can claim 60 cents per package for up to 50 packages up to $30. I can’t imagine citizens processing paperwork to collect $4.20, nor do I think it’s likely anyone will have 50 purchase receipts for Charmin Freshmates.
Assuming P&G customers will collect nothing, what’s the point of the lawsuit? The answer is the $2 million-plus that P&G will pay the plaintiff law firm, which in effect will come out of the pockets of stockholders and/or be passed on to the consumers.
The Public Works department of our city can attest to the fact that non-flushable paper products can clog up sewer systems. If the P&G Charmin Freshmates were in fact determined to be non-flushable and could no longer be sold, one might conclude that the lawsuit served a purpose. However, the court made no such determination, and P&G reportedly continues to market the product with a written caution on the package to “use only in well-maintained plumbing systems."
If a judge can approve this settlement with a straight face, it’s understandable why regular citizens often feel that our courts serve the politically connected.
While the $2 million payoff to the law firm is significant, it pales in comparison to the hundreds of millions awarded in other cases. Some may recall the Minnesota suit filed against tobacco companies 20 years ago yielded a payment of over $400 million to the law firm of Robins, Kaplan, Miller and Ciresi.
At any one time there are hundreds of class action lawsuits pending in the U.S., fleecing Americans of billions of dollars. Be reminded that no matter how noble the lawsuit may sound or whether there indeed was an illegal or wrongful act, alleged guilty parties are not the ones punished. Innocent company stockholders, employees and customers are.
Congress has authority to enact tort reform to stop the abuse, but with 41% of those in Congress reportedly having law degrees, I’m not optimistic. A politically divided, dysfunctional Congress made up of many members with personal connections to former (or future) law firms is unlikely to address the problem. TV coverage of egotistical politicians pontificating at congressional committee hearings while posing as guardians of justice is not reassuring.
Our City Council is to be commended for not jumping on the maybe-free-money wagon that reportedly has 18 Minnesota counties and 5 Native American communities already on board.