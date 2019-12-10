The front page of the Nov. 30 American carried two juxtaposed headlines, one on homelessness in the southwest suburbs, the other announcing the Jeffers Pond senior housing project and its $400,000, 1,900-square-foot condominiums. Ironic, I thought, the haves and the have-nots brought together on the same page. What better way to contrast the disparities in our economy?
Being middle class means having enough money so you don’t have to encounter anyone who is poor — that’s what I thought growing up in suburban Bloomington in the mid 1950s. Homelessness? I can’t recall seeing or hearing of anyone living in a car or sleeping in a tent. Yet there was poverty.
I heard stories about unemployment and turmoil in families. It was all masked and subtle. My parents ignored it. Getting away from their memories of the Great Depression was why they escaped to the suburbs after World War II, bought a new home and new cars, and made sure I was enrolled in a new school filled with privileged, well-scrubbed high-achievers.
Homelessness was the skid row along Washington Avenue in downtown Minneapolis, an area of bars, brothels, flophouses, mission soup kitchens, pawn shops and hundreds of unemployed, alcoholic men sleeping in doorways and park benches in what was then Pioneer Square in front of the main post office.
Skid row encompassed some 25 square blocks in the oldest part of Minneapolis with original buildings from the 1870s and 1880s. City officials tried rebranding it as the “Gateway District” in the teens. They planted trees and flowers and built a large park pavilion near Washington and Hennepin Avenues.
It made no difference. The pavilion fell into decay, littered with drunks, vomit and empty bottles. It was demolished in the early '50s. As a boy, I remember going by watching men urinate in the bushes as my mom and I made our way down Hennepin Avenue on a streetcar to catch a train at the Great Northern Station. In the '60s, when I was a freshman at the University of Minnesota, I saw what was left of skid row come down as I waited for the bus that brought me home to Bloomington. Homelessness wasn’t me. It was them, and, selfishly, I was grateful.
That era is gone. The decay was scrubbed away, replaced by glistening new buildings, but the underlying causes, the despair and its symptoms are still there, hidden in new places, passed on to another generation.
Then it was derelict, older men, refugees from the effects of the Great Depression. Now it’s younger people, their lives captive to addictive drugs and mental illness, and veterans who can’t forget what they saw in Vietnam and Iraq — even older people with no family who, through some misfortune, perhaps illness, lost everything in bankruptcy.
Tragedy lurks everywhere and, with it, there is poverty and homelessness waiting to happen, even in the suburbs. Think about how close some of us may be to poverty and hopelessness. Too many families go from paycheck to paycheck, struggling to buy a home, pay bills, save for retirement, provide day care and send their children to college — and possibly care for a parent or an older relative.
One turn of fate, illness, accident, loss of a job, and it’s all gone. That’s the reality of what’s cynically termed middle class in today’s America.
That wasn’t my parents' experience coming out of the Depression. Dad didn’t go to college, but he was skilled and earned a good income. We moved to Bloomington in 1954 and lived in a spacious home on a big lot. I can’t recall what my dad paid for the home, but I believe it was no more than $16,000.
My mother never had to work. There was no need for day care. All the kids I knew at school and in the neighborhood had moms at home. At college in the '60s, my tuition and book expenses at the University of Minnesota were no more than $300 a quarter. In four years, I probably spent $4,000 for a bachelor of arts degree.
Today, tuition alone at the University of Minnesota, depending on the program, is approximately $13,000 a year. I came out of college ready for life. Today’s graduates emerge loaded with debt.
We’ve read about income inequality and the 1%. Columns in the May 5 and Sept. 26 Washington Post reported that income inequality in the United States is at its highest point since 1967, when the census began tracking the measure.
We have a growing economy, but the growth and the benefits are going to a smaller and smaller number of people. In 2018, the net worth of the wealthiest 10% of Americans represented 70% of all household wealth. That’s up from 61% in 1989.
In these same years the share of the top 1%'s wealth went from 24% to 31%. At the same time, the bottom 50% of all households lost virtually all of their net worth — from 4% of total wealth in 1989 to less than 1% in 2018. Most of these losses came from the middle class. Welcome to the New Gilded Age.
Deal with the inequality, and we’ll deal with homelessness. We’re a prosperous country, but it’s not a shared prosperity. This isn’t about socialism. It’s about the common good.