Mark Twain purportedly said history rhymes. But who cares? That question came to mind when I read “The Decline of Historical Thinking,” an article in the Feb. 4, 2019, issue of The New Yorker.
According to the American Historical Association, history bachelor’s degrees topped out at roughly 6% of all baccalaureate degrees for men and 4% for women in the mid-1960s. Today they’re at approximately 2% for men and 1% for women amid an across-the-board drop in all humanities majors led by history and English. The decline is occurring across all racial and ethnic groups and among both men and women. Geographically it is more apparent in the Midwest.
The Ivy League colleges and universities are an exception. At Yale, where history is the third most popular major, there are plans to add six more faculty members to the history department. At Princeton, Harvard, Brown, and Columbia universities, history remains a top academic subject. Contrast that with the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point, which has considered closing its history department and furloughing the faculty.
What is happening? Economic inequality, says the article’s author, Eric Alterman — and I would agree. A university education is expensive. Ask the parents of a college student, or ask the students themselves, saddled with thousands of dollars of debt. It’s well and good to study the liberal arts when the tuition is $125 a quarter — which it was for me, a history major, at the University of Minnesota in the 1960s.
It’s also about our culture and our values, which are more and more about consumption and competition and making money and accumulating stuff while simultaneously destroying the environment around us. Four-thousand-square-foot McMansions and 400-horsepower SUVs are expensive — and, I would submit, antithetical to the real purpose of a university education.
Unfortunately, some students and their parents make college decisions based on the earning power of a particular subject or degree, leaving the arts and the humanities to a few elite schools and the wealthy who can afford them. The outcome is a two-tiered educational system, one for an intellectual elite and another for everyone else — an outcome that is perilous for our democracy.
Education is a process, not an end in itself. It is about curiosity, asking questions, exploring what got us to where we are and, my favorite, challenging the established order of things — the conventional wisdom.
That’s been my joy in learning and why I studied history and the humanities. University for me was a liberation from 12 years of 1950s public education, chalky pedagogues and stupefying textbooks. It was discovering H.L. Mencken, George Bernard Shaw, Tolstoy, Nietzsche, Machiavelli, Metternich and the wisdom of Walter Library. That, I believe, is the purpose and the joy of a university education.
It’s also why I’m not that alarmed about the reported decline in Prior Lake test scores. Children learn and mature at different rates. They have different interests and aptitudes. Testing and all such metrics are about averages. Thankfully, I’ve yet to find an average kid. Testing is a business. It’s about teachers and teacher performance and setting norms and standards — not about creativity or learning.
I recall my grandfather, ever the cynic, reminding me at my high school graduation that public education was about creating file clerks, not poets. That, along with enforced socialization and competitive athletics, is among the reasons the happiest day of my then young life was the day I walked away from high school and public education, never to go back.
Consider this quote from historian Edward Gibbon, author of “The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire”: “Conversation enriches the understanding, but solitude is the school of genius.” It’s a two-part process — and what education and learning are all about.