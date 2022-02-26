My family has just made it through our busiest months of the year. Between November and January, we celebrate our four birthdays as well as the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. This not only means calendars that are full of family gatherings and special celebrations, it also means that my husband and I are continually trying to come up with unique gift ideas for the kids as well as each other.
When our children were little, they seemed to have an unending supply of gift ideas that they’d happily share with us. They were constantly circling pictures of toys and games in store catalogs or pointing out when a commercial for a coveted item would be shown on TV.
As the years went by, the kids started running out of ideas and our house started running out of space. We had enough “stuff.” It was time to start thinking outside the gift box.
About seven years ago, we started including experiences to the gifts that we gave the kids. The experiences have varied greatly. Some have been for all four of us — comedy shows at the Orpheum Theater or concerts at the Minnesota Orchestra. Others have sent us out two by two — a Timberwolves game for the guys and a painting class for the girls.
The tricky part about giving the gift of experiences is selecting an outing that will be enjoyed by everyone. We learned that those of us over 40 found the Beatles revival more entertaining than the younger members of our family. However, the humor and imaginative musicianship of the Blue Man Group was loved by all ages.
We also discovered that our family likes to play tourists in our own backyard. We’ve had so much fun when we spent weekends in St. Paul and Minneapolis. Another thing we’ve realized is that those weekends were even more entertaining when they included a bit of baseball. It turns out that we’re all Minnesota Twins and St. Paul Saints fans, especially when the games are enjoyed while holding a ballpark hotdog or a Dippin’ Dots cup.
Over the years, I’ve discovered a gifting “hack.” When my husband and I start to plan a vacation or future activity for the family, I like to time the announcement of our plans with an upcoming holiday or birthday. Opening a Valentine from your parents is much more exciting when it includes a certificate announcing a spring break outing or a summer trip. This is also an opportunity for the kids to take a moment to acknowledge how special it is to receive the gift of time together. Nobody should ever take that for granted.
That brings me to one of the biggest perks of giving experiences instead of things. It’s actually as much of a gift for the givers as it is for the receivers. We all know that time spent with family is invaluable; but it becomes even more special when you can count your kids’ remaining school years on one hand.
The memories we share from these trips and activities will last a lifetime. That cannot be said about most of the presents that we exchange with our loved ones. While it’s been rare for me to hear my kids reminisce about a video game or piece of clothing they’ve received in the past, it’s not uncommon for a favorite story about a trip we took to come up in our talks together.
I guess that’s the ultimate goal: to give my family the opportunity to create moments together that we can talk about, laugh over and fondly recall for years to come. At a time when so many things are engineered to become obsolete in a matter of months, being able to give a gift that’s actually designed to last a lifetime is priceless. And precious. And much easier to wrap than VR goggles.