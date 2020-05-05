When I went to undergraduate school in 1967-70, I was able to graduate with no college debt and, by working part time, was able to buy and pay for a 1969 Chevy Impala. Few recent college graduates can hope to do the same as the costs of higher education have gone up dramatically faster than part-time wages, making college unaffordable for many.
We need to look at what we can do to control college costs. Our current unfortunate COVID-19 crisis gives us a hint of the solution.
Many college students are finishing the current school year online. Great advances have been made in online education. I have “taken” perhaps 50-70 excellent courses from the Teaching College in their Great Courses series and numerous courses from Coursera. There is an abundance of excellent learning opportunities online free (or a small fee for a certificate of completion).
A nationwide American Virtual University could be established. Many current courses from Great Courses, Coursera and offered by top-notch universities listed on Udemy.com, oeru.org, edx.org, Udacity, Masterclass, Pluralsight, Lynda.com, Skillshare and more would surely qualify.
Thought would need to be given to:
- Whether some kinds of subject matter would not qualify, as needing live teacher guidance or ones which require labs or other hands-on learning.
- Embedding quizzes and tests as many online courses already do.
- Whether a camera on the computer could be required that would biometrically ensure students are the ones they say they are.
- How much college credit would be given each proposed course by an accrediting body, based on the length, depth and quality of the course content.
- Whether the students would receive an associate’s degree after receiving 90 credits. If so, would there be specific curriculum developed for different specializations?
This would be disruptive of our current higher education system But, that is the nature of “creative destruction” envisioned by the economist Joseph Schumpeter.
If this were done on a national scale, it could be done very cost-effectively and could virtually run with little human input once set up.
This could be so inexpensive that it could be offered free. The cost saved by reducing the costs of current methods would easily be more than the cost of the American Virtual University.