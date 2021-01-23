It’s Monday, Jan. 18 and I’m writing this as I watch the morning news programs — especially some disgusting, new videos of Jan. 6. It’s a national holiday, Martin Luther King’s birthday. It’s also an unhappy irony as we recognize and celebrate the meaning of Dr. King’s work and reflect on the events of Jan. 6.
The nation’s Capitol is preparing for the inauguration. We’ve had 58 of them in our history, but this time the images are different. Two days from now there would have been crowds and parades and balls and speeches in celebration of the Constitution, national renewal and a new president. This time there will be no crowds, no celebrations and no renewal.
It’s quiet. In the distance I can see a band rehearsing on the National Mall, while down the block workers are stringing razor wire atop a nine-foot fence. The city is locked down. Twenty-five thousand National Guard troops patrol the streets. It’s a city under siege, not by a foreign adversary but a mob that looks like America, because it is American.
I saw images of that mob sack the Capitol the afternoon of Jan. 6. I recognized the landmarks — the Senate and House chambers and the angry, white faces in the crowd. I’ve seen them before. They were in Berlin the night of Feb. 27, 1932 as the Reichstag Burned and Adolf Hitler seized power. They were at Kristallnacht, the Edmund Pettus Bridge, the Birmingham church bombing and Charlottesville.
They are the faces of hate, the faces of fascism, but they’re also the faces of fear. In 1932 they sought a leader and savior to banish their problems and found Adolf Hitler. Eighty-three years later it was Donald Trump. There will be more of them.
Democracies are fragile. Their record across the long sweep of history is not good. Sparta defeated Athens. The Roman Republic fell to the Caesars. The Russian Revolution turned to democracy and found communism. Ours barely made it out of the Constitutional Convention in 1787 and almost perished at Gettysburg. Will it last?
After Jan. 6, I’m not sure.
Scholars tell us that democracy requires homogeneity; a common culture, history, direction and purpose. Others disagree citing strength in diversity. Both are incomplete. Democracy requires civility — something notably absent in the events of Jan. 6 and the past four years of Donald Trump.
Some say Jan. 6 was an aberration and should be forgiven and forgotten. It wasn’t an aberration, nor should it be forgiven or forgotten. Civility demands accountability and those involved should face consequences and the date imbedded in our consciousness.
President Lincoln spoke of healing and binding up the nation's wounds at his second inaugural address. A few weeks later he was dead, assassinated by John Wilkes Booth. Then came Reconstruction, the Lost Cause, the Ku Klux Clan, Jim Crow, the Scopes Trial, the Moral Majority and all the aberrations in our culture and politics that pulled together the threads of Jan. 6 — all the things that are a part of us.
Stir in greed, a culture and an economic system of winners and losers that glorifies consumption and competition and disparages cooperation that gave us a pillaged, polluted planet. Add to that 50 years of economic inequality and rabid anti-intellectualism. Toss in some xenophobia and plain old racism and you have the stew of Jan. 6.
Is it a requiem for the American dream, or is it the dream itself? Noam Chomsky is an American historian, social critic, political activist and linguist. He posted this thought on Jan. 18: “As long as the general population is passive, apathetic, diverted to consumerism or hatred of the vulnerable, then the powerful can do as they please, and those who survive will be left to contemplate the outcome.”