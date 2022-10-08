It’s official: summer is over and fall has arrived. The days are shorter, the winds are cooler, and the trees are changing to their vibrant orange, red and gold. There are so many reasons to love autumn. On the top of my list is getting to enjoy all of the warm, comforting meals that find their way to our tables this time of year.
I like a refreshing salad or burger hot off the grill as much as anyone; but there’s something extra-special about cold weather food. The soups, stews, casseroles, roast…just the thought of them brings a smile to my face and comfort to my soul. To create these wonderful dishes, I’ve come to rely on several kitchen tools that I’ve acquired over the years. Some of these gadgets, however, have proven to be more helpful than others.
When I think about making a yummy fall meal, I automatically start paging through my crockpot recipes. There are few things better than coming back from a fall hike or an afternoon at the apple orchard and having the scents of a hearty soup or tasty roast filling your home. The main reason I love my crockpot is that it makes cooking so incredibly easy. I put in the ingredients, turn on the crockpot, and ignore it for six to eight hours. That’s my kind of cooking!
Another great thing about autumn is all the baking that happens in my home. Everyone in our family loves to bake cookies, pies, cakes and breads. Up until a couple years ago, I was pretty certain that I didn’t need a stand mixer. I felt that my hand mixer did the job just fine. Then I got a stand mixer. Now I understand what all the hoopla is about. The stand mixer makes creating the various doughs, crusts and batters so easy. I stand corrected and am officially a stand mixer convert.
A few years ago, it seemed like everyone I spoke with was talking about this new kitchen tool that was the healthy version of a deep fryer. They told stories of making delicious fish, chicken, potatoes, even leftover pizza quickly, easily and with little to no oil or butter. I was intrigued and, as luck would have it, Christmas was right around the corner. I am now the proud owner of an air fryer. I love it and use it multiple times a week.
About the same time that the air fryer became the talk of the town, the instant pot also made its debut. As with the air fryer, I heard lots of stories about the great meals that my friends were making with this new kitchen tool. It so happens that my birthday is just a few weeks after Christmas. Guess what I got for my birthday…Yep, an instant pot!
Unfortunately, I haven’t had the best luck using this appliance. I’m actually intimidated by it. I’ve tried a handful of recipes with only marginal success. I found all the steps to the recipes to be cumbersome. I also find working with the pressure cooker part of the device absolutely frightening. I even had a few embarrassing moments where I was unable to figure out how to get the lid to close properly.
I’m certain that my problems with the instant pot are 100% user error and not an issue with the device itself. I’m also sure that I’ll eventually try another instant pot recipe (as long as it has the word “easy” in its title). In the meantime, this particular tool will spend some time on the shelf downstairs, next to my bread maker, onion chopper, and George Foreman grill.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t give a special shout out to the unsung heroes of my kitchen: the toaster, rice cooker and coffee maker. They’re not flashy, but my family couldn’t function without these kitchen essentials. Thank you for your service.
We’re at the beginning of my favorite season and I couldn’t be more thrilled. I love the colors, the crisp weather and all of the wonderful food! I’m in no way a master cook; but the tools in my kitchen have helped me master some of my family’s favorite dishes. There’s nothing quite like nourishing the bodies and warming the souls of those you love. Happy fall, everyone!
Renee Winick has lived in Prior Lake for nearly two decades, where she resides with her husband and twin son and daughter.