An initialism is defined as “an abbreviation consisting of initial letters pronounced separately.”
Consider “PSA.” For me it was always a “public service announcement,” until six years ago just after my annual physical. Then it became prostate specific antigen; an enzyme found in the blood that’s produced by the prostate gland — an innocuous blob that’s part of the male genitourinary apparatus. Mine was elevated.
An elevated PSA means everything from cancer to infection and a few things in between. Mine was so low my doctor could have dismissed it, but, instead, he recommended I make an appointment with a urologist and get it checked. I did, which led to another initialism, “DRE” (You can look it up. It’s embarrassing and unpleasant).
The urologist also suggested a biopsy which is a “DRE” raised to the tenth power. I declined, knowing a friend who had a biopsy and ended up in the hospital with a roaring infection that almost sent him off to bliss eternal. We agreed to defer and wait and determine if the PSA kept going up. It did, and, subsequently, every year for the next six years I’d have a PSA test and the dreaded DRE and the same or similar conversation with the urologist.
Why the procrastination? Call it a mixture of terror and denial. It’s personal. I’m a terrible worrier and hypochondriac, but I’m also deep into denial and avoidance behavior — especially if there’s a hint of pain or discomfort. Marcia calls me Mr. Denial and alludes to Monty Python’s “Search for the Holy Grail’ and the Black Knight who wanted to keep fighting even though his arms and legs were hacked off. That’s denial behavior.
Last winter the urologist suggested an MRI (another initialism) in lieu of the biopsy. I agreed. It was non-invasive and would give better direction as to what might be happening. The findings were suspicious but once again, inconclusive. The urologist and I agreed to postpone.
This fall my urologist was adamant. I got religion and had the biopsy. It’s normally an office procedure with a local anesthetic, but he agreed to do it under general anesthesia. It only took a half hour, and I didn’t feel a thing. There was no infection.
Unfortunately, it found a cancer, but it came with what’s termed a low Gleason Score — it wasn’t aggressive and there was no evidence of spread beyond the prostate and associated infrastructure.
So, what to do? I had three choices: One was surgery, specifically, removal of the prostate. The other was radiation. Or, I could completely ignore it and die from something else if I made it to 99.
Surgery works. Except it’s invasive and may have unintended consequences — like impotence and incontinence. Simply put, no sex and a diaper for the rest of one’s natural life. Surgery means a hospital stay, a catheter for a week and other unspecified indignity and discomfort. I didn’t know that much about radiation, but I was too chicken to ignore the problem and do nothing now that I knew what it was.
Research is in my DNA. For several weeks I read everything I could find on the subject, studied statistics, listened to academic discussions and talked with my urologist, a radiation oncologist and Marcia’s brother-in-law. He is a few years younger than me and was diagnosed with a prostate cancer similar to mine. He opted for radiation and had an excellent outcome. It’s gone.
To be clear, prostate cancer can kill you, especially if it spreads to the lymph system and the bones. I saw it happen it to a good friend. It’s more common in men over 65, although it’s been discovered in men in their forties. The American Cancer Society projects 190,191 new cases in the US this year. One in nine males will eventually be diagnosed. It’s symptoms are vague and illusive and can be missed.
Were it not for the PSA test, mine would have gone undetected. It’s serious, but it’s treatable and curable if discovered early — especially if it’s a non-aggressive form of the disease. Most men diagnosed with prostate cancer don’t die from it. Treated, it has a high five-year survival rate.
I’ll be 76 years old in a week. There is no history of prostate cancer in my family. My parents were in their late 80s when they passed. My grandfather was 93. I signed on for the radiation therapy — 38 treatments, one per weekday for the next several weeks. That was my choice. There are other effective treatments; surgery among them. It’s up to you and your doctor.
Here’s a verse and a thought for all of us septuagenarian males: “Do not quietly into that good night. Rage, rage, rage against the dying of the light” Listen to your doctor and watch your PSA.