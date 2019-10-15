It was 1948 when I got my start. An older brother delivered the Antigo Daily Journal six days a week to about 100 homes in our hometown of Antigo, Wisconsin. When he moved on to something bigger and better, I took over the route.
Delivering newspapers would be my first regular job as compared to odd jobs like mowing lawns. I was impressed with myself. I was now in business, responsible for product distribution, customer relations and collections. I picked up papers at the Journal office downtown and verified the count before leaving. I then walked or rode a bike to the route beginning to deliver papers door to door. Meeting customer expectations was important. Some were OK with folded papers tossed on their porch, while others wanted it inside their storm door, unfolded. Then there was Mrs. Ross, who wanted it on her table. More on her later.
The paper cost 30 cents a week, of which I got to keep 5 cents. With a hundred customers, my take was $5 a week. The Journal gave us a couple extra copies for customers who might call about a missed paper delivery, possibly because a poor throw had missed their porch. We could sell the extras for a nickel, but there never were buyers.
Saturday morning was collection day. Some customers paid the newspaper office directly for their subscription. We paperboys (no gender bias intended) had to collect 30 cents a week from the others. When collection was completed, we turned the cash into the office and were reimbursed our nickel per customer. Being a fiscal conservative by birth, I always checked the numbers.
My route was on the southern boundary of town, where some houses were separated by vacant lots. This scattering of houses made my route unusually long, particularly in winter, when a bike was useless. When temperatures hovered at or below zero, Mrs. Ross’s house became my warm-up spot.
The elderly Mrs. Ross and her husband lived in a tiny two-room house, more like an old cabin, on a side road off of U.S. Highway 45. Mrs. Ross was in a wheelchair, rarely if ever leaving the house, and Mr. Ross was her caregiver. They were poor by any standard. Because of Mrs. Ross’s disability, I was expected to walk into their unlocked house and place the paper on a small table where Mrs. Ross could reach it before her husband, who worked late, got home. The newspaper provided one of the few pleasures in Mrs. Ross’s life.
Mrs. Ross always dressed in the same clothes with a haircut from her husband’s unskilled hands. But on the inside she was beautiful, especially to a paperboy whose hands and feet sometimes felt close to frozen by the time he reached their modest house. If dinner was on the stove when I got there, often after dark in the winter months, I was offered something to eat. It wasn’t always something I liked, like her potato pancakes, but it was always appreciated. They had almost nothing, but they were willing to share what they had.
While I warmed hands and feet, Mrs. Ross and sometimes her husband shared stories from their past. She had a small coin collection including Indian-head pennies and larger pennies that predated them. It was a valued possession that she liked to show off. To my surprise, she gave me some of those coins tied into a rag cloth, coins I still have today. As valued as the coins were to her, she nevertheless shared them with a 13-year-old boy who put her paper on her table for a nickel a week.
I was joking in writing about my start in the newspaper business. I’ve never worked for any newspaper (except as a paperboy), so I appreciate this newspaper’s willingness to print my humble offerings. I try to pass on lessons I learned from others. One indelible lesson is that most of the people who helped shape my values and beliefs, memorable people like Mrs. Ross, were not wealthy, powerful or living in big houses. More often they were those who served others with humility and kindness or returned small acts of kindness tenfold, no matter their status in society. Mrs. Ross’s name never appeared in any news story anywhere, but she will be remembered by me forever, for her kindness — even if not for her potato pancakes.