The planet 51 Pegasi b is a long way from Prior Lake, 48 light years (several billion miles) to be exact. It orbits a fifth magnitude star, similar to our Sun, in the constellation Pegasus. It was discovered in 1995 and is the first exoplanet found orbiting a star outside our solar system.
Today, 27 years later, scientists have found upwards of 4,000 exoplanets orbiting stars among the billions of stars in our Milky Way Galaxy. Most of them were discovered by the Kepler space telescope. Launched in 2009, its mission was to look for planets among the 150,000 stars in just a small portion of the galaxy — and it found them. About a quarter of them are Earth sized and in the so-called habitable “Goldilocks” zone; neither too close or too far from their sun to have liquid water and host some form of life.
There are 100 billion stars in the Milky Way. Apply the percentage, and it’s conceivable there could be upwards of 25 billion planets capable of supporting life in this galaxy — among the trillions of galaxies in the universe.
We’re not alone. We have neighbors, and the James Webb Telescope will be looking for more of them. The telescope, named for NASA administrator James Webb, was launched on Christmas Eve and is, at this writing, on a 29-day journey to a point in space about a million miles beyond the earth’s gravity. It’s a perilous journey, but thus far the mission has gone well.
The telescope has successfully deployed its sunshield and mirrors and is on course for its orbital position around the sun, where it will commence a twenty-year mission to reveal mysteries of time and space that have eluded humankind for the past 2,500 years.
It is the most important voyage of discovery in human history because through its eyes we will be able to look back to the very beginnings of the universe — to the Big Bang and the first moments of creation.
“Why is there something rather than nothing? Why do we exist? Why one set of natural laws and not others?”
I’m reminded I was asking these questions in school at a young age and never heard a satisfactory answer. I wasn’t alone. The same questions were asked by Plato and Aristotle. The mathematician-astronomer, Ptolemy asked them when he postulated the Earth was at the center of the universe. Copernicus and Galileo asked them when they proved Ptolemy wrong and were condemned by the church for heresy.
They were asked by Descartes on the matter of free will; “I think therefore I am,” and Isaac Newton, and Einstein, and Hubble, and Walter Heisenberg, and Carl Sagan, and Richard Feynman, and Stephen Hawking.
Twenty-five centuries, and more, have gone by, and we still don’t have the answers, but the Webb telescope is bringing us closer. At $10.8 billion it’s among the most expensive science projects in history — comparable only to the Large Hadron Collider. Some ask, is it worth it?
Enrico Fermi was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1938 and went on to design and build the first self-sustaining nuclear reactor at the University of Chicago in 1942. He, among others, warned President Roosevelt that the Nazis were planning to build an atomic bomb. He was a member of the scientific team that built the atomic bomb ending World War II. Fermi had this advice for the skeptics who question the value of such pure scientific research:
“Some of you may ask, what is the good of working so hard merely to collect a few facts which will bring no pleasure except to a few long-haired professors who love to collect such things and will be of no use to anybody because only few specialists at best will be able to understand them? In answer to such question(s) I may venture a fairly safe prediction. The history of science and technology has consistently taught us that scientific advances in basic understanding have sooner or later led to technical and industrial applications that have revolutionized our way of life. It seems to me improbable that this effort to get at the structure of matter should be an exception to this rule. What is less certain, and what we all fervently hope, is that man will soon grow sufficiently adult to make good use of the powers that he acquires over nature.”
The James Webb Telescope will bring us answers to questions that transcend the frustrations of the current era. It’s a tonic for our hope. We need it.