Most of us have heard, or read, the phrase, “One thing leads to another.” There’s even a song with that theme. It’s about history and connections and how seemingly disconnected inventions and events, years apart, come together with unintended and unforeseen, consequences.
Consider two inventions, the printing press and the telegraph: They happened roughly 500 years apart and, seemingly, have no direct connection, one to the other — yet their consequences, unintended or not, describe who we are and where we are today.
Paper and moveable type were already in use in China in 1440 when Johannes Gutenberg brought them together and invented the printing press. It was the Renaissance and a few thinkers were already asking controversial questions about God, man and the nature of the universe and challenging Church teaching on these subjects.
These debates were then largely among academics and churchmen. The majority of the population was unschooled and illiterate, but then came Gutenberg and Martin Luther and his 95 theses and the questions exploded. More people were asking why? The Inquisition arrived with its own set of answers. There was heresy, rebellion, war and the eventual emergence of capitalism and the nascent nation state. It’s said that ideas by themselves have no legs. The printing press gave them legs and they began marching.
“What hath God wrought” asked Samuel Morse on May 24, 1844 in the first message sent by telegraph from the chamber of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington DC to Baltimore, forty miles away. The reply was slow. So slow that it goes on to this day. Ask Alexander Graham Bell, Marconi, David Sarnoff, William Shockley and the dozens of other inventors, mathematicians and physicists who brought us where we are. None of them had a clear image of the world of 2021. They had ideas, maybe inspiration, and “one thing led to another.”
Where would we be if the great thinkers of the ancient world had been able to promulgate their knowledge and ideas and had a great debate across the length of the Mediterranean? We were so close, then, to inventions and discoveries that have only recently came to pass. We could have had Facebook in the year 400. Think about it. I do, and it’s frightening because too often, technology leaps far ahead of our laws and institutions, even the need for the technology, itself — self driving cars?
The internet brought us social media. I’d propose that the invention of the flush toilet has more import for the long-term good of humanity than social media and the explosion in disinformation it begat. Mark Zuckerberg had an idea that the world would be a better place if it was on “a party line” where everyone could communicate and share information and ideas. What he and others chose to ignore, largely for their own financial profit, is that rumor, innuendo and lies have their own momentum.
Free speech is a given for the dissemination of ideas, but it demands a critical audience; one that’s prepared to question and challenge what it reads and chooses to believe. An uncritical mind is the stuff of cults and true believers. Too many of them are on social media. It’s entertaining to read some of their stuff, but a filter is required. The Europeans took notice and are imposing regulation. We should do the same. How about taking away their liability protections? Plaintiff’s attorneys would prosper — and of course there’s antitrust action.
There’s another remedy. Years ago, I sampled Facebook and other social media sites and “unfriended” all of them. I don’t do supermarket tabloids and I don’t do social media — never will. The internet is a portal to the world, but discernment is required.