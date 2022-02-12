Our daily lives are confused and unsettled. If cold weather and the latest COVID variant has you boxed in at home, you may be ready for some bold and invigorating action.
If you are committed to sharing your hopes and dreams for our community, please invite your friends and neighbors to attend the next Coffee and Conversation on Feb. 17, from 6-8 p.m. at Twin Oaks Media Center.
The focus of this event will be on uniting our community through the virtues we share and value. There will be a facilitated discussion around the virtues that we share across different cultural, ethnic, faith and spiritual backgrounds. If you have not attended in the past, this is a great opportunity to share your life experiences and help build a better future for all of us.
Many of us are involved in community and religious activities that provide critical services and support to the people around us. We are committed to helping those who need food, shelter and transportation. We actively support our schools, teachers, staff and day-care providers. The daily challenges from ever changing schedules and the personal and mental health issues are causing burn out and frustration for all involved. We provide leadership and strong hands to move many programs forward.
We are entering election season with opportunities for candidates to step forward to address issues of inequality and propose a plan so that each person can achieve their full potential and experience joy and satisfaction in their daily lives. If you want to hear coherent analysis of community problems, now is the time to insist on community input from people with different points of view. We get the quality of leadership that we demand from our candidates. Please consider running for any positions where you have the skills and integrity to create an exciting and wholesome future.
Many communities are working hard to address the equity challenges facing their residents. In Prior Lake, Mayor Kirt Briggs is working with a group of citizens to consider whether a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Commission could help respond to the issues and concerns that are emerging from our residents. In the next several weeks, you may hear more about that effort and how you might participate in that effort as well.
Now is the time to be bold and share your culture. We need all of us to step forward with conviction and passion for children, families and all residents of our community. I hope to see you and your friends at 6 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Twins Oaks.