It’s a new year and at Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools we are already planning for the 2021-22 school year, and looking ahead with hope and optimism that all students will be able to return to in-person learning. As we plan, our goal is always to create learning experiences that are personalized, purposeful and empowered. From kindergarten enrollment to a new Trades Pathway at MNCAPS, there is so much we have to offer students in our community.
Enrollment officially opened last week for full-day kindergarten and full-day kindergarten Spanish Immersion at La ola del lago at Grainwood. I know it may sound early to register but if you have not enrolled your child already, here are three reasons to register your student for kindergarten now, not later.
- It’s easy. Parents can enroll online at www.priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us/enroll to begin the student registration process. Have your child’s immunization record ready to upload, along with your student’s birth certificate or passport.
- So you don’t miss anything. Once a student is enrolled in PLSAS, principals will start connecting with families and notifying them of upcoming school events that will be held in the coming months to welcome families and help get them acclimated to kindergarten and their school.
- So we can better serve your child. The sooner we have registration numbers, the quicker we can make plans for the next school year and ensure we have the proper staffing in place for students.
For families who do not have computer access, please call the District Services Center (DSC) to schedule an appointment to come to the DSC and use our computer kiosk in a safe, socially-distanced environment. Call 952-226-0000.
All E-12 students throughout the district are now benefiting from new spaces in every building that offer even more opportunities for personalized learning. In 2017, PLSAS residents approved building bonds to add space for our growing enrollment. Since then, PLSAS has added more than 336,000 additional square feet of space throughout our district for students.
One school benefiting from additional space is La ola del lago Spanish Immersion, which moved to its new location at Grainwood last fall. Once located at Edgewood School, this planned move was designed to provide more space once La ola del lago grew to become a K-5 school.
In turn, Edgewood School now has more space to expand Early Childhood Family Education classes, Circle of Friends Preschool programming, community partnerships and district programming for families. Edgewood is currently offering early learning classes and will be conducting a survey to learn what additional programs will meet our community’s needs.
Another construction highlight is the expanded Industrial Technology wing at Prior Lake High School, which has opened up an opportunity to launch an exciting new learning option for PLHS students as part of MNCAPS. The MN Center for Advanced Professional Studies is starting a new Trades Pathway for juniors and seniors that provides a focus on the field of construction.
Students in the Trades Pathway will acquire high school credits, and college credits earned from Dakota County Technical College, to allow students to seamlessly transition to the Construction Management program at DCTC after high school. This learning experience will be enhanced through guest instruction and on-site experiential learning, and will culminate with a large-scale construction project.
While we are hopeful that we will be back to full time, in-person learning for all of our students in the near future, we know that some students thrive in remote learning situations and some parents and students may want to explore online education, post pandemic. While nothing has been established yet, we have applied to the MN Department of Education in hopes of being able to offer an online program option in the near future.
Looking ahead to the 2021-22 school year, we remain committed to helping all students reach their full potential every step of the way along their educational journey at PLSAS. Thank you for your continued support and partnership.