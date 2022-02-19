Technology and technological change remind me of a dog chasing its tail. We apply technology to solve one problem only to create other problems that require more technology to solve the problems the new technology creates.
Specifically, I’m thinking of autonomous vehicles (self-driving cars) and a Feb. 5 Washington Post piece by David Zipper, a visiting fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School. It’s called, “Companies are racing to make self-driving cars. But why?” I recommend it.
My mother attended the 1939 New York World’s Fair. She brought back photographs. Growing up, I remember seeing them as a kid. One showed a city of the future with cars whizzing among skyscrapers on a series of elevated roadways. She said they were driving themselves and that flying cars, high-speed monorails and other wonders were in my future.
My grandfather was less sanguine. He was a railroader then lamenting the decline and disappearance of the passenger train and electric streetcar. He dismissed much of it as “Buck Rogers stuff.”
Today, while acknowledging we have the technology to make it happen, I confess to similar prejudices and come back to the question. What exactly is the point of self-driving cars? Perhaps it’s the favorite bedtime story we keep telling ourselves that technology is our friend and that it will eventually work for us and solve all our problems. Certainly, it’s the investors gambling billions on self-driving cars — a technological solution to a nonexistent problem. We do a lot of that and call it “economic growth.”
Utopian or dystopian, it all comes down to the simple question: Why bother?
Autonomous vehicles are complex systems. Everything has to function flawlessly and reliably. Horrific outcomes are possible given the number of uncontrolled variables and the opportunity for equipment malfunctions, not to mention the possibility of malicious hacking.
One reported fatality involved a test vehicle that crashed into a semitrailer. It was operating in semiautomatic mode with the driver still in charge, but it failed to detect the semi and the test driver didn’t react in time to avoid the collision. Zipper’s article lists several others. Those who claim the technology is safe and reliable are kidding themselves and trying to bamboozle the rest of us. It could be perfected, but at what cost? Again, comes the question; why bother?
A good-quality automobile with most of today’s conventional features can be had, new, for around $20,000. A self-driving car with the additional technology will sell for much more. How much is unknown. It’s even possible that the nature of ownership will have to change to a lease, or rental arrangement, based on mileage over a defined period of time.
And then there are the legal and insurance issues. What about sorting out liability in mishaps involving autonomous vehicles? If the driver wasn’t in charge, who is at fault and who pays? If it was an equipment failure, is it the manufacturer, or a component supplier, the owner, or maybe it was an “act of God?” Perhaps a whole new jurisprudence, built around technological misfeasance, will have to be created to resolve such issues. Insurance companies will need deep pockets.
Elsewhere, the trucking industry is considering self-driving vehicles, as are the railroads considering unmanned locomotives. Ponder a self-driven tanker truck loaded with a thousand or more gallons of gasoline encounters an unmanned locomotive on the point of a 90-car oil train at 60 mph. Consider what would happen if there was an equipment malfunction and the two met at an unprotected grade crossing at night in the middle of a small town.
The Washington D.C. metro system opened in the mid-1970s. Its trains had an operator in the cab but the train, itself, was under computer control. The operator was there to open and close the doors and as a backup. On the afternoon of June 22, 2009 a train-on-train collision occurred between two southbound Red Line trains in the middle of the rush hour.
One train stopped and the second train, unable to stop, plowed into the rear, killing the operator and eight passengers and seriously injuring another 80 people. The cause was a failure in the automatic system. It was six years, 2015, before the system was deemed safe, and Metro trains went back to automatic operation.
Do autonomous vehicles have a future? For me the question is still, why bother? I enjoy driving and plan to keep my driver’s license. My little Hyundai is safe for now.