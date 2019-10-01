Prior Lake is a growing and thriving community. We are passionate about our lakes, parks and natural resources. We appreciate our schools, the neighborhoods we have created and the commercial districts where we come together for shopping, shared meals and meeting friends.
During construction season, Prior Lake is definitely open for business. Thanks to all who participated in Chalk Fest, stopped by the Farmers Market, grabbed lunch or dinner at a Prior Lake eatery or spent a recent afternoon shopping in one of the many downtown, South Lake Village and other area businesses. It is fun to explore all the changes taking place during road construction.
Be brave: Drive around and explore where the roads are open on any particular day. Take time to stop in one of your favorite stores or businesses — fill up your gas tank, buy groceries or celebrate that special day at one of our restaurants. Tell them how much you appreciate the new items and any special construction pricing. They are glad to help you with all your fall and holiday gift ideas.
This Saturday, Oct. 5, have breakfast in Prior Lake and then attend Fall Frenzy from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Lakefront Park — fun for all ages. Our Prior Lake Library is also celebrating 50 years of community service from 12 to 4 p.m. that same day. There will be activities and refreshments for all ages and their windows have the best views of construction on Highway 21; kids love to feel the ground shake.
On Oct. 12 we will have our own Oktoberfest celebration in downtown Prior Lake. Join in all the fun!
Thanks for being part of this terrific community, and please support our local businesses. If you have a favorite business you appreciate, please consider writing a letter of support or recommendation and send it to editor@plamerican.com by Tuesday noon for the next several weeks. Please share with all of us why you are passionate about shopping in Prior Lake.