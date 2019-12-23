In 1951, my parents and I returned to the Twin Cities from Philadelphia. Dad’s company transferred him there in '48, and although I’d been back to visit my grandparents many times, Minnesota was home, and I was glad to be back.
By then it was common knowledge that the Twin City Rapid Transit Company was switching to buses and the streetcar’s days were numbered. All the major lines were still in operation, but they’d be gone in a few years, and I wanted to ride as many as possible.
Streetcars were magical. I used to watch them go roaring by my grandparent’s house on West Minnehaha in St. Paul. During rush hour downtown, dozens of them moved from block to block, accompanied by much clanging, sparking and the banging of steel wheels running through track switches.
Before the freeways and suburban sprawl, they ran everywhere, and everyone used them.
I was 7 years old and wanted to be a streetcar motorman. My parents didn’t share my enthusiasm and wanted to move to the suburbs, miles from the nearest streetcar line. However, my grandparents were more sympathetic, and every Saturday we’d go streetcar-riding. One Saturday in March was unforgettable.
My dad drove me to their home early that morning. They’d recently moved from West Minnehaha in St. Paul to a new place on County Road 15 near Wayzata. To get downtown from there we had to take a battered, blue school bus operated by Mercury Lines, a mom-and-pop bus company that ran a route from the Hennepin County Workhouse at Parkers Lake to a suburban bus station across from the Greyhound Depot on First Avenue North near Seventh Street.
Snow was predicted that Saturday, but Grandfather shrugged it off. The bus was on time at 8 o’clock, and we were on our way. By the time we got downtown and walked to the corner of Seventh and Hennepin, 3 inches of snow had come down. It would only get worse.
Our plan was to ride a Como-Hopkins car to the end of the line then turn around back to St. Paul, have lunch at Lee’s Broiler and return to downtown Minneapolis on the Selby-Lake and Como-Harriet. There was a bus returning at 4:30 in the afternoon, and my grandfather thought we could make it back in plenty of time. He was wrong. We never did, and it was almost 8 o’clock at night when we finally arrived at my parent’s apartment in St. Louis Park.
Two Bryant-Johnson cars and an Oak-Harriet came along. A few minutes later a Como-Hopkins car pulled up, and I grabbed my favorite peanut-row seat behind the motorman. I watched closely as we headed down Hennepin Avenue and through the Hennepin-Lyndale bottleneck, pausing here and there to pick up and discharge passengers.
Crossing Lake Street, we swung west on 31st Street to Irving Avenue, where we entered a private right-of-way that once ran all the way to Excelsior and Lake Minnetonka. This was my favorite stretch because, with no traffic and few stops, the motorman could really wind it up, and we’d go roaring by Lake Calhoun and Harriet.
Unfortunately, at Xerxes Avenue we encountered an electric track switch that was set for Oak-Harriet cars going south on Xerxes. We wanted to go straight ahead, but the switch refused to budge, so the motorman had to get out and slog through knee-deep snow and throw it manually. I remember him complaining in strong language about how they weren’t taking care of things anymore.
From there, we ran to the end of the line, had no difficulty turning around and made our way back through downtown Minneapolis then out Como Avenue, past the Fairgrounds and through Como Park. At Rice and University, we joined a long queue of cars working their way past the Capitol and down Wabasha Street. We had lunch at Lee’s Broiler, but when we came out, it was apparent that we were in the middle of a spring blizzard.
My grandmother wanted to check on a sale at Schuneman’s Department Store. We ducked into the store, and Grandfather looked for a payphone to call my mom and let her know all was well.
By the time we left Schuneman’s and walked to the car stop, it was snowing and blowing so hard that it was impossible to see up the hill toward the Capitol. By then, Grandfather had abandoned our original plan and decided we should grab a St. Paul-Minneapolis car and head home.
It was a good decision. However, what normally would have been a 50-minute trip turned into a two-and-a-half-hour crawl. We were the first in a block-long line of Como-Harriet, St. Paul-Minneapolis and Hamline Cherokee cars that slowly looped around Wabasha, Fifth, Robert, 10th and back to Wabasha.
We arrived at Rice and University to discover another recalcitrant electric track switch that was set for Rice Street and wouldn’t throw. Our motorman got out and, with assistance from a supervisor, managed to line it for University Avenue.
University was covered curb-to-curb with heavy, wet snow. There were no city plows at work. The streetcars cut a shallow swath but were stymied by dozens of automobiles stuck on the tracks. Several times, my grandfather and other passengers had to get off and help our motorman and conductor push them out of the way. One fellow’s car was wedged so tight against a safety island that our exasperated motorman pulled up and used the streetcar to shove it out of the way.
We were riding in a brand-new streetcar called a PCC. It was one of 141 new cars that the company purchased after the war in what turned out to be a failed attempt to hang on to passengers.
They were the latest and greatest but had smaller diameter wheels and rode closer to the ground than the older cars. Snow packed around the wheels and under the car, and every other block or so, it stalled, and our motorman and conductor had to stop and dig us out.
We finally made it to the Snelling Shops and carbarn at Snelling and University Avenues where one of the older, standard cars was waiting on the lead track to the yard. Several laborers were at work thawing switches so it could pull out on University Avenue and begin clearing the way for us. By then our line of PCCs stretched almost two blocks.
Things improved with the older car up front and we eventually made it to Emerald and University, where a snowplow sat on the wye across from KSTP TV. We paused to allow the plow to pull out onto University Avenue ahead of our convoy.
With the plow and the standard car in the lead, we finally arrived at Fifth and Marquette. It was almost 5 o’clock. We’d already missed the 4:30 bus — if it was running at all — so Grandfather decided to take a Nicollet-Second Street car a few blocks to my uncle’s jewelry store at 14th and Nicollet.
My aunt was there. She had been shopping that afternoon and doing some work at her office in the Northwestern Bank Building. The plan was to drop me off at my parent’s place and then take my grandparents home. But the storm had other plans. We finally made it to our apartment in Meadowbrook Manor, and my mother put me to bed.
The next morning, I awoke to find my grandparents and my aunt and uncle sleeping on chairs in our living room. They’d made it as far as Excelsior Boulevard but had to abandon their car after it got stuck in a snowdrift. I went back to my room and turned on the radio to hear Cedric Adams report dozens of streetcars and buses and their passengers were stranded all over the city.
Later that morning I recall asking Grandfather if we could go again the following Saturday. My mom and dad immediately said no, but Grandfather overrode their objections, and these Saturday excursions went on for three more years. By then we’d covered every line in the system, and I got a real lesson in urban geography.
Grandfather even arranged for me to tour the Snelling Shops, where an obliging foreman let me sit in the motorman’s seat and move a car a few feet on one of the yard tracks. We rode one of the final trips of the Como-Harriet in June 1954, and it was all over.
I never got to be a streetcar motorman, but I was left with some wonderful memories.