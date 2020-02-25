Fall 1950 found me in the first grade at Garretford Elementary School in Drexel Hill, a suburb of Philadelphia, where my class was doing duck-and-cover exercises in anticipation of a nuclear attack. Russia tested the atomic bomb the year before, and that summer North Korea invaded the South, starting the Korean War.
In Washington, the House Un-American Activities Committee was holding hearings, and Sen. Joseph McCarthy was on a quest for communists in government. It was a tense, dangerous time in a dangerous world. It was no time to speak of socialism or anything that hinted of it.
Socialism implied communism and disloyalty and fifth-columnists and legions of dour apparatchiks plotting the destruction of our country and our way of life. People were frightened. We came very close to World War III.
I was there, and I remember, but that was then, this is now, and we live in a different world — a world, country and political and economic environment that’s devolved into something my parents and grandparents wouldn’t believe possible and wouldn’t understand, if they were still here.
Last month I wrote about gaslighting and how words in different contexts and different associations can be deceiving. Here are two more: red herring and socialism. Merriam-Websiter defines a red herring as something that distracts attention from the real issue. "It may be either a logical fallacy or a literary device that leads readers or audiences toward a false conclusion," its Wikipedia page says.
Webster also defines socialism as “any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods.”
Socialism, thus defined, is an ideology. It is also a red herring when used as a distraction from our finding solutions to the problems of health care, income inequality and climate change. How often do we hear, particularly from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. and some politicians, that an idea is socialistic and therefore un-American?
Ideological thinking and accusations don’t solve problems. They promote divisiveness and make them worse. Some politicians thrive on them. It may be good for them, but it doesn’t lead us to consensus or the common good.
I recently found this quote from a 1952 speech given by President Harry Truman:
Socialism is a scare word they have hurled at every advance the people have made in the last 20 years. Socialism is what they called public power. Socialism is what they called social security. Socialism is what they called farm price supports. Socialism is what they called bank deposit insurance. Socialism is what they called the growth of free and independent labor organizations. Socialism is their name for almost anything that helps all the people.
Harry Truman was no socialist, nor was Franklin Delano Roosevelt or his cousin, Theodore Roosevelt, who before him called for a system of national health insurance in the election campaign of 1912.
In his 1944 State of The Union, Franklin Roosevelt wrote, "Necessitous men are not free men,” and called for a second, economic bill of rights that would guarantee every citizen:
The right to a useful and remunerative job in the industries or shops or farms or mines of the Nation.
The right to earn enough to provide adequate food and clothing and recreation.
The right of every farmer to raise and sell his products at a return which will give him and his family a decent living.
The right of every businessman, large and small, to trade in an atmosphere of freedom from unfair competition and domination by monopolies at home or abroad.
The right of every family to a decent home.
The right to adequate medical care and the opportunity to achieve and enjoy good health.
The right to adequate protection from the economic fears of old age, sickness, accident, and unemployment.
The right to a good education.
All of these rights spell security. And after this war is won, we must be prepared to move forward, in the implementation of these rights, to new goals of human happiness and well-being.
America's own rightful place in the world depends in large part upon how fully these and similar rights have been carried into practice for our citizens. For unless there is security here at home there cannot be lasting peace in the world.
That was 1944, the year I was born. Seventy-five years have gone by, and FDR’s challenge is still with us in the issues we are debating today. That debate is a call for pragmatism, not socialism or conservatism or red herrings or gaslighting or rhetorical tricks. It’s about open minds and critical attitudes.
It’s about the common good. Words have meaning. Let’s be careful how we use them.