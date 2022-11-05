Renee Winick mug

Renee Winick

Our family recently took a trip to visit a university. This was the kids’ first official college tour. It was a large university that had a sprawling campus and offered a variety of educational paths, housing options, and extracurricular activities.

Whenever I’d ask the kids what they thought of the university, its campus, or any other aspect of the school, I’d get the same answer: “I don’t know.” It was clear that they were overwhelmed by all the options that the school offered and they needed some help processing the information. We later took some time to discuss the pros and cons of the school and broke down its offerings into categories that were a bit easier to analyze.

Renee Winick has lived in Prior Lake for nearly two decades, where she resides with her husband and twin son and daughter.