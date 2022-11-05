Our family recently took a trip to visit a university. This was the kids’ first official college tour. It was a large university that had a sprawling campus and offered a variety of educational paths, housing options, and extracurricular activities.
Whenever I’d ask the kids what they thought of the university, its campus, or any other aspect of the school, I’d get the same answer: “I don’t know.” It was clear that they were overwhelmed by all the options that the school offered and they needed some help processing the information. We later took some time to discuss the pros and cons of the school and broke down its offerings into categories that were a bit easier to analyze.
The kids were experiencing decision paralysis. This issue is becoming increasingly common as we’re continually overloaded with options. We live in a world that provides us with more than we need, or want, or know what to do with – all available in a rainbow of colors and with next day delivery. As a result, we often feel unable to make even the simplest decision, much less those all-important ones like choosing which college to attend.
When we finally do make that selection, it often feels like we’re left questioning our choice. The worry that there’s something better out there seems to always be at the back of our mind. The concern that we spent too much, didn’t do enough research, or chose the wrong color/size/brand seems to be a very common affliction. That never-ending line at the returns counter proves just how many people struggle with this condition.
Another consequence of having an abundance of options is that people can become incensed when they’re given what is actually a reasonable number of selections. “What do you mean the sofa only comes in five colors? That is absolutely unacceptable!” This world of unlimited choices has created a monster and those in the service and retail industries seem to be bearing the biggest brunt. Managing expectations is now a full-time job and we can do our part by showing gratitude for their efforts.
Being over-choiced is the epitome of a “first world problem.” However, that doesn’t mean it’s just a harmless annoyance. When you add these countless daily decisions to our busy jobs, everyday stressors, and the underlying fear of making the wrong choice, it can do a number on our psyche. The inability to always make the right selection can sometimes feel like a character flaw.
Those of us of a certain age can remember the days when we could count the available TV channels, flavors of ice cream and brands of jeans on one hand. Life was simple and our choices of where we ate, shopped, schooled and worked were, for the most part, limited to what was within driving distance. We now have countless choices for almost anything we could ever want or need – for better or worse.
My kids are starting a time in their lives when they’ll be making several important decisions – which classes to take now, what and where to study in the future. It’s exciting, overwhelming, and nerve-wracking all at the same time. It’s also a chance for them to learn how to navigate around the obstacles caused by being over-choiced. If they can work through the distractions caused by “more,” they’ll give themselves the wonderful gift of “enough.”
Renee Winick has lived in Prior Lake for nearly two decades, where she resides with her husband and twin son and daughter.