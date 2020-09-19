Next Saturday is the third anniversary of the Pleasant Street Art Walk — an anniversary that almost didn’t happen. COVID-19 came calling, and it was cancelled.
Fortunately, with interest and support from the City of Prior Lake, it’s been restored with precautions. Exhibitors and attendees will be encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing. For walking room, the entire block between Main and Duluth will be closed to traffic and opened for the event. Visitors will be directed to walk the block in a clockwise direction. There will be food trucks and music. About 40 local and regional artists are expected to attend.
Pleasant Street isn’t a Summit or a Grand Avenue, or a Lowry Hill, or Edina’s Country Club District. There are no grand homes from the Gilded Age, nor is it on the National Register of Historic Places, but it is the oldest neighborhood in Prior Lake with homes going back to the turn of the twentieth century. For those of us who live here it is a special place — made more special because what the neighborhood has done to save and preserve itself.
Prior Lake began as a small farm town with a scattering of mom-and-pop resorts spread out around the lake. My dad recalled that during Prohibition it had a reputation for speakeasies and gambling and told stories about driving out to Old Shakopee Road from St. Paul in a Model T with his buddies to a certain resort that had “real” beer and slot machines. I grew up across the river in Bloomington. In the 1950s, Dad and I would come over for fishing. I remember him giving me a tour, which included a drive down Pleasant Street; then Highway 13, the main road south out of town to Waseca and Albert Lea.
The first house on Pleasant Street was built in 1895. Pleasant, then, was a dirt road from Main Avenue to the site of the original 1907 St. Michael’s Church. Today, you’ll find 25 homes in the block between Main and Duluth. The two oldest are at 4621, built in 1895, and 4601, built in 1909. Others date from the early 1920s through the 1950s. Notables are at 4612, a Dutch Colonial, built for the town veterinarian and at 4628, built in 1925, it is the boyhood home of John Roach, who grew up to be Archbishop of the Diocese of Minneapolis and St. Paul.
At the east end of the block, next to the flower shop, are two homes that went up in 1920. They’re identical and came out of the Sears Catalog. It’s not well known, but between 1908 and 1940 Sears Roebuck and Company sold thousands of home kits from the pages of its catalog. There were dozens of different floor plans that could be ordered and shipped to a site in a railroad boxcar. Both of them arrived and were unloaded from a siding next to the Prior Lake railroad depot. It stood at what is now the corner of Highway 21 and Main.
Highway 21 was the line of the Hastings and Dakota Railroad, later the Milwaukee Road. The Hastings and Dakota built west from its namesake city on the Mississippi River, arriving at what became Prior Lake in 1869. It was among the first railroads in the state. Passenger service prospered through the early years bringing visitors to the Grainwood Resort Hotel, but the resort burned down, automobiles came along, and by the 1930s service was down to one round trip a day between Farmington and Cologne, where connections were made with main line trains to Minneapolis and St. Paul. Meanwhile, trucks eroded the line’s freight business and the number of shippers slowly declined. Systemwide, the Milwaukee lost $100 million between 1973 and 1977 and filed for bankruptcy. Most of its track mileage — including the line through Prior Lake and its Pacific extension to Seattle — were abandoned and, eventually, removed.
A few years ago the city and Scott County came together with a plan to reroute Highway 21 through the Pleasant Street neighborhood, wiping out most of the homes you’ll see on the Art Walk. With it came a proposal to extend Arcadia across Pleasant and on through the wetland to a connection with Franklin Trail — opening up the entire area to new development. It didn’t happen. The neighborhood took up the challenge, organized, fought back and prevailed. Historic preservation is important, whether it’s a Summit Avenue mansion or a few humble homes and a neighborhood.
The Art Walk is a celebration of Pleasant Street, the people who live here and their efforts to save it. The Art Walk goes from 10 to 4. There will be painting, pottery, crafts and history. Please join us for this—and some time travel. Please remember, too, to bring and wear a mask.