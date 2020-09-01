“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”
The phrase is chiseled in grey granite above the entrance to the 1914 James Farley Post Office Building at Eighth Avenue and 33rd Street in Manhattan. It is taken from the Greek historian Herodotus and his account of the 500-449 B.C. Persian Wars.
An architect from the firm of McKim, Mead & White, the building’s designer, thought it a fitting frieze. It’s not the official motto of the U.S. Postal Service. Rather, it is a tribute to the postal workers who have delivered the mail and continue to deliver the mail, safely and reliably, since the post office’s founding in 1775.
That service is in trouble — not from conspiracy, malfeasance, or misfeasance on the part of postal workers, or its managers and administrators. Even the current, much maligned Postmaster General is blameless. “Creative Destruction” Is a term coined by the Austrian economist Joseph Schumpeter to describe the process of invention, technology and economic renewal — the old making way for the new. It is ruthless, unforgiving, cruel — and inevitable. It was the fate of the streetcar, the steam locomotive and the long-distance passenger train. It is why the post office is where it is, and why it must change.
There was no internet or email in 1970 when the post office became the U.S. Postal Service with a mandate for standalone self-sufficiency. That self-sufficiency demanded revenue from the processing of mail, yet the volume of mail has declined in recent years, especially first-class mail. The post office reports that it processed 207.9 billion pieces of mail in 2000. Last year it handled 142.6 billion pieces, a decline of 31.6%. Of that, 33.6% came from first-class mail and 41.3% from periodicals. The reason, of course, is the internet and email.
Individuals and businesses aren’t using the postal service as they did in the 1940s and 1950s when I was growing up. The bright spot is that the COVID-19 epidemic caused more and more people to shop online and have their purchases delivered by mail. Both the volume of packages and the revenue derived from them have increased substantially —and will, likely, continue to grow.
Yet the post office keeps on losing gobs of money, $83.1 billion since 2006. Unfunded liabilities and debt have doubled beyond its annual revenue. The situation is unsustainable and at some point, it’s going to break down. Voting by mail in the upcoming election could be a tipping point.
This is a scalable problem and Congress and the administration can, and should, be able to fix it. They’ve known about it, and seen it coming, for years. Unfortunately, Congress is so ideologically divided, and with no leadership from an incompetent White House, it’s unlikely there will be much accomplished and, then, only if there are major changes in Washington after the election.
There are calls for privatization of the Postal Service. Privatization is no panacea. There may be savings and operational efficiencies, but not if the savings come at the expense of the postal service and its employees and goes to the bottom line and the profits of the shareholders of a private company. The Postal Service is a network that reaches every individual and address in the country. It’s a public service. That’s why it was created. That’s how it must be sustained.
So far, Congress wants to put a Band-Aid on the problem, declare victory and hope it will go away at least until the election is over. It won’t. Here are some changes that have been offered from both sides of the political aisle.
A 2006 law shifted the burden of paying for worker and retiree benefits entirely to the Postal Service and away from the U.S. Treasury. It further required these benefits be prepaid — an obligation held by few other government agencies, let alone private companies. The Postal Service missed its first payment on those expenses, worth $5.5 billion, in 2011. By 2012, it exceeded its borrowing limit. And then the debt kept piling up. That mandate needs to go away.
So called junk mail (advertising material) makes up about 58% of the mail that all households receive. Businesses get a special rate, 19 cents apiece, to send these items in bulk as opposed to a 55-cent stamp — thereby subsidizing what most people consider a public nuisance. That rate and the subsidy need to go away.
The volume of first-class mail is in decline, not so packages. The White House has called for an increase in package rates. It needs to be considered. It’s time to spare the political posturing and get to work.