In 1950, at a time when long distance telephone calls were reserved for special news and family emergencies, the U.S. mail was the most reliable way for most people and families to communicate over long distances — and that communication, everything from the handwriting to its grammar and sentence structure, was still an art form.
Today, amid talk of privatization, slowed deliveries, disappearing collection boxes and email, it’s derided as “snail mail.” We once had much different expectations of the U.S. Postal Service. It’s time to revisit and, possibly, revive them.
In 1950 it cost three cents to send a letter first-class, six cents by air. City dwellers had twice daily residential deliveries, morning and afternoon. Downtown businesses got three. A first-class letter posted in the morning in New York or Washington, D.C would be delivered in Chicago the morning of the next day — or the afternoon, if it was destined for the Twin Cities.
I remember the aura of anticipation and excitement when the postman came by and rattled the mail slot on our front door. My parents and I lived in Philadelphia at the time. Grandfather wrote twice a week and often included a five-dollar bill with instructions that I save it for something “really important.“
There were the magazines: Colliers, Life, Time, Look, the Ladies Home Journal, the Saturday Evening Post and National Geographic. We had mail subscriptions to the Minneapolis Tribune and the St. Paul Pioneer Press to keep track of happenings back home. Amazon was decades away, but there were the Sears and Montgomery Ward catalogues, and their supplements, that showed up regularly. Shopping them was a great adventure for this six-year-old, especially around Christmas time.
Ninety-three percent of the nation’s non-local mail moved by rail in 1950. Most of it on passenger trains, but there were also solid mail and express trains between major cities on the east and west coasts and Chicago. These trains stretched to 20 or more cars and were given the highest priority on the railroads — often with schedules that outpaced the premier passenger trains of the era — the Twentieth Century Limited on the New York Central, the Broadway Limited on the Pennsylvania Railroad and the Santa Fe’s Super Chief.
The U.S. Railway Mail Service was organized around fifteen operating divisions — each division headquartered in a major city. The Tenth Division was in St. Paul at St. Paul Union Depot. The Tenth was a gateway for all mail traffic moving to the West, the Pacific Northwest, the Western Canadian provinces and East Asia. Next to Chicago, it was the busiest mail hub in the entire country.
Every morning at 9 a.m. the Great Northern’s train number 27, the “fast mail” departed St. Paul Union Depot with a string of cars headed for Seattle, Portland and intermediate points in North Dakota and Montana. Some had been forwarded the night before from eastern cities on another connecting mail train that originated in Chicago. Most carried pre-sorted, sacked storage mail, parcel post and railway express destined for western towns and cities. There was also at least one railway post office car (RPO) with a crew of clerks who sorted mail en route for pickup and drop-off along the way. Their work was done at speed — pickups with a catcher arm that snagged mail bags from a special crane at small town depots. Bags were pushed off to the depot platform for delivery as the train whizzed by.
Across the country there were dozens of trains like the “fast mail,” all of them scheduled for optimum connections and delivery times. Passenger trains always had at least one mail car. In Minnesota, there were 27 mail routes. Some were locals. Main line routes with passenger service had multiple trains each day.
That was 1950, the peak of mail by rail in the U.S. Then came a slow decline in the 1950s as people turned to autos and freeways and airplanes. Passenger trains were withdrawn. First came the locals, then the named, luxury, mainline limiteds. By the early 1960s some railroads had completely exited the intercity passenger business. As more and more mail moved by truck and air, the RPO cars slowly disappeared. In Minnesota, Great Northern’s “fast mail“ shrank to 10-12 cars and lost its RPO when it was combined with the “Western Star” passenger train. The last RPO’s in the state were in the “Gopher” and the “Badger,” Great Northern’s two trains between St. Paul and Duluth. Then, on May 1, 1970 Amtrak took over what was left of the passenger business. One RPO route remained between Washington DC and New York City. It ended in 1977.
Some mail still moves by rail in freight trains, but the 1950s are gone as are the days of mail by rail. More discouraging is that the U.S. Postal Service, itself, faltered, especially in the last year of the Trump administration, whose postal management reduced service seemingly in advance of plans to privatize the mail service.
The U.S. Postal Service is just that, a service. It has been a “service” for everyone, everywhere in the U.S. since 1775. It held the country together in the current pandemic and sped the vote in the last election. It is a national asset and doesn’t have to make a “profit” to be a success.