I just returned home from a weekend with three women that I’ve known for about 40 years. That number is remarkable; but what is truly mind-boggling is that I also have dear friends who I’ve known for over 50 years (basically my entire life).
When I think about my closest friends, it turns out that the minimum time that I’ve known these people is about ten years. I’m not sure if this has something to do with my age, my personality, or my circumstances. For whatever reason, I find myself blessed with a variety of long-haul friendships.
It appears that most of my friends fall into four categories: friends I met because of my kids, friends I met at work, friends I met during school and, finally, those precious lifelong friends. When my children started school, I met some wonderful women. Our kids were friends, so it was a natural evolution for us to become friends as well.
We supported each other through all the iterations of school life. From the shy kindergartener years, through the chatty fourth-grader phase, all the way to these last crazy, COVID-cursed days of high school. Although our children’s friendships may have ebbed and flowed, my relationships with these women have remained steady and strong.
I moved to the Twin Cities area about 30 years ago. Since then, I’ve had a wide variety of jobs where I’ve acquired a fantastic circle of friends. These people started as work colleagues but quickly became so much more — they became the family I chose. Even as our career paths diverged from each other, our connections haven’t wavered. Our relationships started years ago, as we managed projects and met deadlines together.
Now, many years later, we are still by each other’s side as we manage and meet life’s varied challenges and triumphs. In fact, several of these wonderful people were there to celebrate with me at my wedding 20 years ago. One particular former workmate had a very special role — he was the groom!
Our school years — from elementary, to middle and high school, all the way through college — are crucial to our personal growth and development. It’s not surprising that the friends we make during those years have a vital role in making us who we are. When I think about the friends that I made throughout my school years, I feel an immense amount of gratitude. I was so lucky to be given such an amazing support system during all those years.
It is also an incredible gift to be able to share the countless memories that come from my time in school. As an additional bonus, I get to make new memories with these incredible individuals — like the ones I made this past weekend!
I am blessed to have a small but extremely special group of friends that I have known my entire life. There is something truly remarkable to have close relationships with people that knew you when you still had all of your baby teeth. We have seen each other through all the layers of life: first loves and last calls, births of children and deaths of parents, weddings and divorces, the laughter, the tears and all the mundane moments in-between. We’ve held each other’s secrets and each other’s hands tightly as we’ve navigated life together.
These relationships, as well as all the relationships I’ve been given, have added immeasurable happiness to my life and I am forever grateful.
It has been said that we are given friends for a reason, a season or a lifetime. When I think about my eclectic and amazing circle of friends, I feel beyond blessed for all the reasons that, throughout the seasons, have given me a lifetime of joy that only the truest of friends can give. In a world filled with fast fixes and short-term plans, I think we’d all benefit from the comfort and stability that decades-long relationships can give.
Hold tight to those friends, friends!