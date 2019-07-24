Two words, Caligula and orgy, came to mind when I saw the photos and the TV and newspaper accounts of the July 4 party at “Cruisers Cover” on the shores of Big Island on Lake Minnetonka. As Star Tribune columnist Jennifer Brooks reported, not only did attendees leave behind piles of trash for others to clean up, including a pair of underpants, but 170 of them subsequently developed confirmed symptoms of illness — diarrhea and vomiting — as well.
It’s the sort of thing that happens when you dump boat toilets or do your business in the lake. I have some sympathy (not much) for their misery, but thank goodness nature took revenge. Natural consequences are the best kind of behavior modification. Maybe they’ll learn and change their slovenly habits or not come back.
Caligula was Roman Emperor in 37-41 A.D. He didn’t attend the Big Island festivities, but he and his grandnephew and future successor, Nero, were both party animals and were the splash's inspiration. The historian Edward Gibbon has a few words about his habits and behavior in the “Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire.” Caligula was dissolute and cruel, which is why, among other reasons, he only ruled for four years and ended up dead.
Let’s dial back to a more elegant time and my grandparents' Fourth of July visit to Big Island Park. They told me about it in the 1940s when I was growing up long after Big Island Park closed. I don’t recall the year, but it was probably 1908-09.
One thing I know is that they didn’t arrive at Big Island by jet ski or cabin cruiser. They took a streetcar from Minneapolis. It was a fast trip on private rights-of-way past Lakes Calhoun and Harriet at speeds of 60 mph. At Excelsior they would have transferred to a large ferryboat that took them to the landing on Big Island for a day of music, strolling and a picnic lunch.
I can see them, Grandfather in a white linen suit and skimmer, Grandmother in a billowy dress and a flowered hat, carrying an umbrella. The music program was probably light, classical with some patriotic Sousa mixed in.
There was also a roller coaster and other amusement rides and rowboats for rent if one wanted to go on the lake. With all of the images in our family album, I wish they had brought a camera and left me with a photo of that outing. I wonder what they would have thought of this year's gathering and the attire, the music, and the behavior of the participants. Grandfather had strong opinions.
I’d never been on Big Island until a few years ago shortly after my book, “Twin Cities by Trolley," was published. I went out there to see what was left and do a little informal archaeology.
The site of the amusement park is now a 56-acre nature preserve that was acquired by the city of Orono in 2003 from a veterans organization that had maintained a camp there since 1923, when it bought the land from the Twin City Rapid Transit Company. The preserve sits opposite Cruisers Cove. There is a dock on the island, and it’s accessible to small craft. The steamboat Minnehaha makes a call on weekend excursions.
After 110 years, there is very little left of the park. The boat landing remains, and there are scattered ruins and building foundations. Imagination is required, but there is enough to suggest it must have been pretty grand — and it was.
The Twin City Rapid Transit Company, like other transit companies, was building amusement parks to stimulate traffic on its system, particularly on weekends. It had completed its line to Excelsior in 1906 along with another line to Deephaven, which branched away from its Excelsior line at Hopkins.
Big Island Park opened in 1907. It featured picnic kitchens, pavilions, amusement rides and a large concert hall and was topped with a 200-foot tower, a replica of a similar tower in Seville, Spain. The tower was illuminated at night and could be seen for miles around the lake. The park drew big crowds on summer weekends with streetcars arriving from Minneapolis every 10 minutes.
However, its timing was imperfect, opening as it did at the same time as a major financial panic hit the country. The park closed in 1911 and was salvaged for scrap during World War I.
That was then, and this is now and, of course, mores and values change. 2019 isn’t 1909, and, as a septuagenarian, I suppose I should be politically correct and sensitive to perceptions and changes in lifestyles and not make judgments about them. I won’t, but I do have preferences. As for Big Island on the Fourth, I’ll take my time machine to 1909.