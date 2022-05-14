Tralfamadore is an alien world that appears in the novels of Kurt Vonnegut.
Its inhabitants are sardonic, dispassionate, multidimensional beings who experience reality in four dimensions — past, present, and future — and can travel among them at will.
Tralfamadoreans resemble an upside-down toilet plunger, know everything about anything, and are unperturbed by mortality. In Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse Five,” they snatch a human, one Billy Pilgrim, for re-education in their zoo — and intermittently return him to planet Earth.
Marcia, my spouse of 45 years, says I’m Billy Pilgrim. As a near octogenarian, Tralfamadore is a comfortable refuge, a “cabin at the lake” for eclectic readers and students of history who, like me, are disillusioned with contemporary chaos — the courts, competition, consumption, Covid, technology, social media, Marjorie Taylor Greene, QAnon and, worst of all, the erosion of individual freedom and independent thought — what my grandfather called “horse sense.”
Grandfather grew up in the 1880s. A follower and a protégé of the journalist and social critic H.L. Mencken — the “Sage of Baltimore” — Grandfather had a shelf of Mencken’s writings and quoted him liberally on everything from Fredrich Nietzsche to the Scopes Trial, Prohibition, and the failings of Woodrow Wilson, aka “the archangel Woodrow.”
He kept a well-stocked library. In my youth, I went through most of it, and listened to his tutorials on subjects that ranged from the Theory of Relativity to table etiquette.
Grandfather was a heretic in an extended family of Republican religionists. I was present at many vigorous family discussions wherein he held forth on the nature of humanity and the universe. Somehow, he won a seat on the West St. Paul City Council. He was, also, an enthusiastic admirer of President Harry Truman--“Give ‘em hell, Harry.”
Of note, and an aside, my grandmother voted for Hoover and Dewey — which is another story. Still, the two of them stayed married for sixty plus years.
Mencken, Truman, and grandfather — they all came together in one of my Tralfamadorean lapses. About a month ago. I was reading a New York Times review of Jeffrey Frank’s new book, “The Trials of Harry S. Truman.”
There are several bios of Truman, notably David McCullough’s Pulitzer Prize winning “Truman,” which came out in 1993. It spans all of Truman’s life, from childhood to haberdasher, through his years as an up-and-coming member of the Pendergast political machine, to the full term of his Presidency. Frank’s work is more focused on his Presidential years, roughly 1945-1953.
I bought the book, started reading and couldn’t put it down. The text is conversational. More so, it transported me to the late 1940s and early 1950s. I was in the first grade in Philadelphia. Home was St. Paul, and I was homesick.
Grandfather and grandmother had come out for a visit, and I remember them sitting in front of our new RCA TV set watching President Truman deliver a speech on the just-started Korean War. Grandfather was impressed — an impression that quickly turned to outspoken, infectious admiration. It was contagious, and it infected me.
Truman came with the outspoken confidence of a leader. Like Mencken and my grandfather, Truman didn’t go to college. He was well read and conversant with history. Yet he wasn’t pompous, bookish or condescending, like, as Truman put it, “a guy with striped pants and a Ph.D.” He was direct and used colorful language.
He was an everyman whose tenure coincided with the postwar, golden age of American statecraft. Walter Lippman observed that while it was very easy to get mad at Truman, “neither he nor his critics and opponents were able to keep on being angry. For when he lost his temper, it was a good temper that he was losing.”
Read the book.