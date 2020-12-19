George Schultz is a Republican and a distinguished fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institute. He is among the grand old men of 20th century public service, having worked for three US presidents serving on the Council of Economic Advisers, the Office of Management and Budget and as secretary of state, secretary of the treasury and secretary of labor.
George Schultz turned 100 years old on Dec. 12. He penned these thoughts for the Washington Post. I want to share them:
“‘In God we trust.’ Yes, and when we are at our best, we also trust in each other. Trust is fundamental, reciprocal and, ideally, pervasive. If it is present, anything is possible. If it is absent, nothing is possible. The best leaders trust their followers with the truth, and you know what happens as a result? Their followers trust them back. With that bond, they can do big, hard things together, changing the world for the better.”
Trust underpins our democracy. Absent trust there is no honor — what James Madison and Alexander Hamilton call “virtue” in the Federalist Papers. What’s left is selfishness and greed and corruption — “an organized conspiracy for the purpose of maintaining power;” which is how MSNBC commentator Steve Schmidt, John McCain’s Republican Presidential Campaign Manager, characterizes Donald Trump’s regime and the current Republican Party. It’s why dozens of Republicans quit the party and came together to form the Lincoln Project to defeat Trump and take back the party of Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, John McCain and, yes, George Schultz.
For the record, I supported the Lincoln Project, and I’m pleased that it defeated Trump’s re-election and Trumpism’s ignorant, malodorous brand of authoritarian, anti-intellectual, anti-science racism which lingers, ever ready to return and take over in 2024. But that’s a fight for another day.
I worry, however, and with good reason. A recent Marist-PBS poll found that 72% of Republicans do not trust the results of the November election. And then, of course, last Friday there was the outlandish bid by 126 Republican representatives (among them Minnesota’s Tom Emmer, Jim Hagedorn and Pete Stauber) who signed an amicus brief supporting a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and 17 other Republican states’ attorney generals, to invalidate election results from four states won by Joe Biden.
The Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit because Texas had no legal standing to challenge election results in another state — but just think for a moment what was attempted: These legislators, as members of Congress, swore that they would “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Yet, they supported a Trump effort which the Attorney General of Pennsylvania, in a brief opposing the Texas lawsuit, called a “seditious abuse of the judicial process,” a move to overturn the most basic liberty enshrined in the Constitution, the right of the people to choose their leaders. Consider for a moment, if the lawsuit succeeded and it plunged the country into chaos. Trump could have succeeded in his effort to destroy democracy. It didn’t happen but it came uncomfortably close.
What and where is the magic in Donald Trump? How and why do 74 million people listen to and vote for him and ignore the selfishness, the corruption, the absence of empathy? As a historian, I know how it happens in authoritarian regimes. Remember Hitler and Goebbels’ “big lie,” the hunt for enemies of the state, the demonizing of a free press? It’s what tyrants, and would-be tyrants, do to attract a disaffected following in difficult times. It worked in Europe in the 1930s. Sinclair Lewis predicted it in a 1935 novel, “It Can’t Happen Here.” There was a taste of it in Huey Long, and now there’s Donald Trump.
Some look to social media and blame it for the chaos and the spread of disinformation and, yes, more accountability is needed. But there’s a certain smugness in the idea that so-called intellectuals, as mavens of truth and readers of the the Atlantic, the New Yorker, New York Times, Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal can ignore and disparage the views of those whom Hillary Clinton called “deplorables.”
Disparagement doesn’t bring trust. Truth does. We need more of it in all our media, but we also have to be wary of sources and always, as the saying goes, “question authority.” It’s called an open mind and a critical attitude.