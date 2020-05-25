Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz just announced a relaxation in state COVID restrictions. That’s good news for Minnesota business, particularly small business, even though, for some, it’s only half a loaf.
Restaurants and bars can reopen on June 1 but are limited to outdoor service, and then only 50 people at any one time. Reservations are required. Staff must wear masks, and patrons must wear them while waiting for service.
Similarly, hair salons can reopen but are limited to 25% capacity and, like bars and restaurants, customers and staff must wear masks.
It’s unknown how this will affect Prior Lake businesses and the owners and employees who depend on them for income. For some, it may not be enough, adding still more to the tragedy of an epidemic that has already taken more than 800 lives in Minnesota and, as of May 21, 95,000 lives nationwide.
Schools remain closed. There are no church services, and unemployment inches upward. Fortune Magazine reports 38.6 million Americans were unemployed as of May 21 — greater than the combined population of 21 states.
It’s no longer if we are in an economic depression — we are, and there’s no indication it’s going to end this year or even next. Much will depend on the policy decisions of our elected local and national officials, but more importantly on what we collectively do in our own lives.
Like the flu pandemic of 1918-20, the COVID virus doesn’t care. It’s relentless, unforgiving and has no soul. It doesn’t care who it infects and kills: Rich, poor, old, young, all are its victims. Doctors and nurses, health and emergency workers and law enforcement are especially at risk.
The same for essential workers who maintain supply lines, drive trucks and trains and buses, stock our warehouses, deliver our mail and hold the fabric of our world together. They risk their health and lives so the rest of us can have ours. They’re heroes, and we owe them our eternal respect and gratitude.
We can complain about losing our personal freedom and not being able to go to sporting events or to our favorite bars and hangouts, church services, graduations and the like — or, like some politicians, we can complain and threaten legal action because we can’t campaign and argue our freedom of speech is threatened.
Humans can be ignorant and selfish, but the virus doesn’t care. It has no conscience or free will. It’s all about chemistry and biology and natural selection and survival. It’s a blob of genes with one directive — replicate.
It may have started with bats in China, then discovered a fresh home in humans. That’s irrelevant, because it will work its way through our species and population until it finds another host or mutates into something else. Darwin called it survival of the fittest.
We have intelligence and technology and a highly developed civilization. Will this blob of nothing defeat us? It will if we ignore science and reason and unlearn all the things that dragged us out of the caves. It will if we listen and respond to know-nothings and political cranks who care only for themselves and nothing for the greater good.
Dr. Michael Osterholm is one of the nation's leading epidemiologists and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. He sat down with the editorial board at USA Today and offered these thoughts in a story published on May 11:
Osterholm said he has "a major, major concern about leadership right now. We're not where we need to be, either from an execution standpoint or understanding the problem.
"I think we have some real challenges ahead, because this may get a lot worse, not better. And I don't think people really get a sense of that yet."
"Just tell the truth," he said. "What do we know, and what don't we know.
"Don't minimize issues. My job is not to scare people out of their wits, it's to scare them into their wits."
“We’re just in the second inning of a nine-inning game. Tell the truth. Leadership means admitting when you’re wrong. Don’t sugarcoat things. Just tell the truth.”
Like the 1918-20 influenza epidemic, COVID-19 will work its way through the population until roughly 60% are infected and, hopefully, recovered. It’s a race between that and herd immunity and a vaccine. We’ll eventually have the vaccine, but we may not win the race.
If we don’t, it was announced at the governor’s last news conference that the state of Minnesota just purchased the former Bix cold storage warehouse for use as a morgue.
Recent statistics suggest an uptick in state hospitalizations and deaths. And, again, like 1918-20, Dr. Osterholm warned that this will come in waves. We’re in the first wave. There will be a second wave in the fall, and, if it coincides with a return of seasonal influenza, all the restrictions may have to come back — and then some.
President Donald Trump announced he won’t shut down the country again, even though a recently publicized study from Columbia University shows that if the current shutdown would have come one week earlier, up to 36,000 lives could have been saved. The study is a predictor for what’s coming next. Will it be business as usual, or will it be lives — or can we do both?
A few readers will assail this and think it’s all too pessimistic, but here the truth is pessimistic. Personally, I don’t care for happy talk. Our challenge and our responsibility is to take a measure of what it is and use reason and intelligence to make a difference.