The events of Jan. 6 were a bad omen and a disappointing start to 2021, but I’m staying optimistic. COVID-19 numbers are trending down. My wife, Marcia, and I had our first COVID-19 shots — and hallelujah for that. We may live through 2021 and greet 2022. Still, I needed a distraction and inspiration to take my mind off the lunacy of Marjorie Taylor Greene et al. — perhaps an encounter with an extraterrestrial civilization? And, no, I haven’t joined Kurt Vonnegut and slipped off to Tralfamadore. That’s on my bucket list.
We had a visitor on Oct. 17, 2017. It was a stranger. It had no name, and there is no record of it being here before. It was a traveler. Where it came from and where it was going are unknown. We do know it was traveling for a long time, possibly thousands of years, and that it was moving fast, upwards of 200,000 miles-per-hour — so fast that it entered our solar system and passed through unaffected by the sun’s gravity. It wasn’t a comet or an asteroid. It was unlike anything astronomers had ever seen before.
Canadian astronomer Robert Weryk spotted it while reviewing a series of images captured by the Pan STARRS1 telescope atop Haleakala, a 10,000-foot peak on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The telescope comes with a high-definition camera that scans the night sky looking for near earth objects. Weryk christened the object “Oumuamua” meaning “scout” in Hawaiian — or, more prosaically, “11/2017U” in the listings of the International Astronomical Union.
Word of Weryk’s discovery spread in the scientific community as other astronomers began the hunt to confirm this mysterious speck. The more they looked the more mysterious it was. Its speed baffled them. Clearly, it was an interstellar object not of this solar system. It was about the size of a city block, possibly cigar shaped, or flat and round, like a pancake. It seemed to rotate, or tumble, as it moved through space — on its way back to the stars from where it came. Then, as quickly as it appeared and dashed through our solar system, it disappeared into deep space. We may never see it again.
What was it?
Astronomers and astrophysicists erupted with all the usual theories and explanations — everything from a blob of frozen hydrogen to a miniature comet whose tail went undetected because of some “unusual” chemical composition.
Then, astrophysicist Avi Loeb offered a different theory that shook the establishment. Professor Loeb is the head of Harvard’s prestigious astronomy department. In a scientific paper published in “The Astrophysical Journal Letters” he argued that it didn’t behave like an asteroid or a comet because it wasn’t an asteroid or comet, or any “natural” object. Rather, it was the technological creation of an alien civilization. He followed up on his theory with a just published book, “Extraterrestrial; The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth.” I ordered the book, and it arrived last week. It was the distraction and the tonic that I needed. I immediately devoured it.
Long before my eclectic interests in transportation, and railroads, and ham radio, and the academic study of anthropology and late Roman and early Medieval history in college, I was a science geek and read everything I could find on Astronomy and physics, including the possibility of extraterrestrial intelligence and space travel. This was the early 1950s, many years before Sputnik. Such interests and inquiries were thought odd by family, teachers and peers — especially when I showed no aptitude or interest in sports, and my movie favorites included “The Day the Earth Stood Still” and the 1953, 3D version of “The War of the Worlds.” I was a nerd and the stereotype stuck. To this day, and at 76, I’m still comfortable with that identity.
Professor Loeb has taken a lot of criticism from the scientific establishment for the book and his argument that the object’s speed and course through the solar system suggest propulsion and intelligent navigation. I agree with him and recommend the book.
The universe is infinite. A recent NASA paper, based on observations from the Kepler telescope, concludes there are between 1.7 and 2.5 billion planets hosting some form of life in our Milky Way galaxy. There are an estimated 125 billion galaxies in the observable universe. We are not alone.
I recall the opening scene from the 1951 film “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” and the arrival of the alien ship on the National Mall across from the Capital. After the events of Jan. 6, I wish one of those billions of planets would send a visitor. We might use their advice and counsel. Or, if they need a specimen, I’d be happy to volunteer.