The COVID-19 pandemic gives each of us the chance to focus on our personal values, religious beliefs and community connections as we decide how we will help those around us.
Many of us are only beginning to understand the disruptions and confusion that comes with loss of jobs, health care, housing and community connections.
I do not recall a time when the social, emotional, and financial norms were so completely disrupted and upended here and around the world in a period of just a few months. The chance to go to work, see our friends, and plan our lives has never been so challenged. Many of our social expectations and daily routines have been blown away by this new invasion.
This is a special time when we as community members can reach out to others and learn about the profound challenges this virus poses for our friends and neighbors. It is a time to ask questions, reach out to those in need and provide assistance as we are able. Many of us are active in community organizations, churches and other groups. This virus gives us a special chance to open our hearts and recommit ourselves to all the people around us.
At the state and national level, our political leaders are taking steps to shore up our health care, business and financial systems and provide additional services for those most affected by COVID-19.
Here in Scott County and in our cities and townships, we have elected officials, civic leaders and employees helping to shape programs to support families and institutions. But here we can also share what we know about the challenges facing children, parents, senior citizens and others. Please use the community paper and social media to share your best suggestions about groups that need volunteer help or financial contributions.
Each of us can reach out to those who are concerned, frightened or dealing with mental health issues. Please check in with neighbors and people you have not seen in a while. Let’s all go the extra mile to make our community more aware of the needs of others.
Many of us make regular contributions to the many community organizations that provide social support, food and other services in our communities — CAP Agency, R.O.C.K., Esperanza, YMCA, the Link, Southern Valley Alliance for Battered Women and many others. I am glad to hear that many of us will receive a $1,200 check in the next few weeks as part of the national legislation.
My wife and I are fortunate to be retired and have adequate savings for the years ahead. If you are like us and are not facing financial challenges, please consider giving all or part of this check to a community group or organization that will help during this crisis. This is a time when any and all contributions will be greatly appreciated. Please give to the max!
Working together we can provide comfort and support to those around us. Thanks for adding your voice and your commitment as we join forces to overcome this virus and do all we can for the benefit of every resident in Scott County and beyond.