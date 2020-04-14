I was born, grew up, and went to school in Minnesota — Bloomington Lincoln High School Class of '62 and a proud University of Minnesota alumnus. My parents, grandparents and great-grandparents were Minnesotans. My friends and family are here and, except for some years in Wisconsin and upstate New York, my working life has been here in the Twin Cities.
My wife, Marcia, has the same roots, and they’re just as deep. So it’s not surprising we came back to Minnesota in retirement and suffered homesickness when we were away. Trips back for visits were an important tonic, even though they made both of us regret that we’d left.
This is a very stressful time that’s unique in our country’s history and the history of the planet. It makes us grateful we are home. A century ago an influenza pandemic engulfed the world, killing millions worldwide and thousands in Minnesota. Yet it seemed so remote and anonymous in 2020 that we were surprised and unprepared for COVID-19; not just in lives lost and the wreck it has made of our economy, but also the chaos it has brought to the simple routines of our daily lives.
Things will not be the same when it leaves. There must be changes to our health care system, our sharing of wealth, our sense for the common good and our hierarchy of values. We are responsible for our actions and will be responsible for the outcome and the consequences of this pandemic. It will require a deep and long-lasting change in our spiritual values and first principles.
Minnesotans make wise decisions. That’s why it feels so good to be home and among people and neighbors who are pulling together in this crisis. Collectively, Minnesotans are doing, and will continue to do, the right thing.
Regrettably, my confidence does not extend to our national leadership. The Sunday, April 12, edition of The New York Times carried a front-page story of how the White House was made aware of the risks of the current pandemic but dithered, presumably over its political and economic implications, and took no decisive action, allowing the virus to get a foothold and spread through the population.
The article is important reading. I recommend it. Some will consider it a partisan assessment exclusive to the Times, which the Trump administration regularly accuses of fake news. However, the same reporting has appeared from time to time in other national newspapers and journals, among them the Washington Post, The Boston Globe, the Star Tribune, The New Yorker and The Atlantic magazines. I have dozens of them saved in my computer’s files.
More troubling, it was reported on Monday that the president retweeted an earlier message that Dr. Anthony Fauci should be fired. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the nation’s expert on COVID-19. He has been critical of premature proposals to reopen the economy and return to business as usual. The president is advocating we do just that on May 1. The president is wrong.
COVID-19 is neither red nor blue, conservative or liberal, Republican or Democrat. It is a non-partisan killer, and it will continue to kill until one of three things happen: Either we collectively develop herd immunity, there is a vaccine, or an antiviral treatment is developed that makes the virus no more serious than the common cold. Viruses are chameleons. It could, like the 1918-20 influenza, spontaneously vanish — or just as spontaneously become more contagious and deadlier. We simply don’t know.
With more than 587,000 cases in the United States and more 23,000 dead from the virus as of this writing, it is reckless and irresponsible to call for a loosening of restrictions and a return to business as usual until we know more about the virus and the extent of its spread. Otherwise, business as usual is irresponsible and nothing more than a panicky gesture from politicians nervous about the upcoming election.
We need universal exposure and antibody testing across the population. Absent testing, there’s no way to make baseline comparisons. We also need exposure tracing and a plan and program to monitor and quarantine those found to be infected. It is about science and math. Run the numbers, then think about the consequences.
There is some good news. The number of new cases seems to be flattening, a sign that social distancing and other restrictions are working. And it was reported in the April 14 Star Tribune that the university and the Mayo Clinic are about to begin offering antibody tests to identify those who have had COVID-19 and recovered. Gov. Tim Walz was quoted: “We have to have an accurate way to understand who is infected currently and who has been infected.”
It will take time to implement the program statewide, with priority given first to health care workers, but it’s a beginning. Minnesotans will beat this thing. We have no choice, but we have to stay the course.