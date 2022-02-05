I genuinely believe that every single person has the capacity to change the world for better or for worse. We live in a time where so many Americans are hurting in many ways with the pandemic crisis, increased competition for jobs and economic security, and the pressure to simply survive is growing. Work to change and overcome these issues is extremely tiring and challenging. That is why expanding hope through kindness and service from your heart is so important because society cannot meet everyone’s needs today.
Despite the challenges we face, I am also deeply optimistic about everyone’s future. I believe we can overcome this crisis by working with each other, not against each other. And this is why it is so heartwarming see small acts of kindness amongst each other.
In my personal view, our society’s enormous challenges of food insecurity, diversity and health issues are increasing around us. We are not merely learning to live with that challenge, but adjusting and learning with the ever increasing health issues as well as food insecurity with each passing year, due to ever-changing economic turmoil.
My biggest worries are poverty, hunger, the lack of kind and compassionate ways, the lack of access to health and other basic necessities of life. And that can complicate the challenge of society. I believe that each one of us has to learn to increase the capacity for compromise, more than a little sense of patience. We need an appropriate degree of humility, a good measure of forgiveness and a genuine welcoming of human differences. And finally, of course, initiating compassionate ways towards our fellow human beings.
It is our obligation as individuals and as a society to strive for a just society. We need to try to free people from poverty by creating easy access to basic necessities of life such as food, shelter, clothes, safety and education.
Let’s expand hope via spreading small acts of kindness, volunteerism and innovative strategies that are needed to break the chain of despair. It’s our moral obligation and responsibility to do our share in society by contributing to marginalized communities.
Today, my message is pretty simple, do your part in your capacity: big or small. Either by volunteering your time, knowledge, and resources or simply being kind to one another.
Sanya’s Hope For Children tries to do our share of kindness. However, we cannot bring change and service alone. We need partners, collaborators and innovators from our community, businesses, schools and anyone who desires to bring change and would like to be generous with time, knowledge and resources.
We can use business sponsors for our events; volunteers who can pick up and drop off items for our drives; businesses who would like to keep our compassion jars to collect loose change; and churches, schools, clubs, organization to partner with our many upcoming projects.
Please see our current year’s plan and let us know if you’d like to be part of expanding hope though kindness. Our plan can be found at www.sanyashopeforchildren.org/causes/.