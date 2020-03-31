Many years ago, when I was young and naive, I took a class on Thomas Malthus and his theories on human population growth.
I thought the class was a bore. I admired Malthus and his efforts, but I disliked and avoided the math and all the statistical work that came with the class. Malthus argued that, absent war and pestilence, we humans would eventually overrun the planet and consume everything, and ourselves, to extinction.
He described exponential growth — growth that expands and accelerates in direct proportion to its number and size. Think about compounding interest in a savings account, or a virus that wipes out millions. The math is the same for both.
Enter COVID-19.
With COVID-19, let’s put away all the feel-good, happy talk, and foolish political pronouncements that the country can reopen and revive by Easter, because it won’t. COVID-19 isn’t going away by Easter Sunday or anytime soon — not until there’s a successful vaccine, the population develops a natural immunity, or the virus mutates. Between now and then, a lot of people are going to get very sick — and many will die. It’s about exponential growth.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a spokesperson for the Trump administration’s COVID-19 taskforce, warned on Sunday’s CNN “State of the Union” that the disease could infect millions in the U.S. and cause more than 100,000 deaths.
We saw this coming — at least the doctors and scientists did. Go back to Feb. 5 and the final days of the Trump impeachment trial. COVID-19 was barely in the news and confined to China. Sixty days later, as this is written, it’s a worldwide pandemic with some 700,000 reported cases and 33,000 deaths. Around 140,000 of these cases and more than 2,400 deaths are in the U.S.
Add in 3.5 million unemployed Americans, a crashed stock market and an economy in shambles. These are the consequences of exponential growth — and it won’t get better until it gets worse.
None of this should be a surprise. We’ve been here before. A century ago, the world had a taste of it with the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-20. Long before that, there was the Plague of Cyprian in 269. Historians theorize it was a factor in the fall of the Roman Empire in the West. Then came the Plague of Justinian in 541 and the Black Death in the 1300s, which killed tens of millions — and so it goes.
Every century or so, microbes win, and we lose. So why do we never learn?
This time we had some hints. A March 27 story in the Washington Post reported that Daniel Coats, then the director of national intelligence, alerted the administration in January 2019 that the United States and the world were vulnerable to a flu pandemic of massive proportions.
Earlier, in a 2018 CBS news interview, Dr. Fauci warned that “the thing that is most threatening to us ... would be something that can spread widely, and that's generally a respiratory infection, and something that has a high degree of morbidity and mortality.”
We knew all that; yet nothing was in place to rally and defend the country after this new Pearl Harbor.
Now come the questions: Where are the coronavirus tests? Where are the masks and the ventilators? Where is the direct support to businesses and individuals who can’t work and whose rent and bills are coming due? How long will it take to get the checks out? And what about the two U.S. senators who sold off millions in stocks secure in the inside knowledge that this crisis was coming? What about their priorities?
All this, and more, is symptomatic of an “I’ve got mine, now you get yours” mindset that permeates those in politics, government and business who put self-interest, profit and greed above the common good.
I hope they are the exceptions, and I believe they are, because this isn’t a time for Monday morning quarterbacking or recriminations and blame. Reforms and change will come, but only if we learn from this and resolutely act on the learning.
For the moment, let’s come together and thank the doctors and the nurses, the caregivers, and police and fire and EMT personnel. Let’s support our local businesses and their employees and all those who have risen selflessly and generously and given of themselves to help us get through this.
Let’s also observe local, state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, take care of ourselves and our families, friends and neighbors, and all those we care about and love.
Remember: This, too, will pass. It’s what we do after that’s important. History won’t repeat, unless we let it.