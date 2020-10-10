“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way.”
These words opened Charles Dickens novel, “A Tale of Two Cities.” They remind me of our era and came to mind as my wife, Marcia, and I watched last Tuesday’s presidential debate. I’d never witnessed anything like it, nor a President of the United States brandish so much deception and venom and anger and show so little decorum.
How did we get here? How did we come to this, and how do we recover all that is good and noble in the national narrative in this “season of darkness?” Perhaps, we can’t and never will. Rage consumes so many and will inevitably worsen after the election, particularly if the incumbent, his hangers-on and those who profit from him, aren’t turned away. This is how revolutions are born, democracy dies and Robespierres come to power.
We are a diverse nation settled by dozens of different cultures and religions and political views. This, supposedly, is our strength. But is it? Not so says Colin Woodward, the author of “Union: The Struggle to Forge the Story of United States Nationhood.” Woodward writes, “The idea that America has a shared past going back to the colonial period is a myth.” Says Woodward, “What brought us together in 1776 was an external threat, the British.” It was affirmed, again, in World War I and World War II.
Today, we are very different Americas, each with different origin stories and values, many of them incompatible. They led to a civil war in the past and are an incendiary force in the future. It is why history teaches that democracies eventually fail.
Today, 330 million of us identify as Americans, but there are 330 million different definitions as to what it means — and these definitions, opinions and politics are in constant flux.
Fifty years ago, University of Chicago Nobel-winning economist Milton Friedman published an essay in the New York Times arguing that corporations had no social responsibility for the “greater good” except to make money for their shareholders. Freidman was a free-market ideologue. His writings along with Ayn Rand’s and others took hold in an America grown weary of the 1960s, the Great Society and the New Deal, and heralded a return to the verities of the Gilded Age — competition, power, plutocracy, autocracy and a new paradigm, “Greed is Good.”
A new word, “financialization,” was coined by economists to describe what happened to our economy in the last quarter of the 20th century as we turned from real work and the production of goods and services to financial schemes, such as leveraged buyouts, derivatives, private equity, junk bonds and mortgaged-backed securities. In 1978, as business retreated from its social responsibilities to provide pensions for retired workers, Congress created the 401(k) and all of us were encouraged to pour money into investments for retirement, providing yet another cash bonanza for Wall Street players.
From creating capital for a real economy and a gross domestic product, financialization became an end in itself — and Wall Street became a huge casino for the likes of Mike Milken, Donald Trump and others of their ilk. It reached its apogee when Bill Clinton, with encouragement from his Secretary of the Treasury, Robert Rubin, signed off on legislation repealing the 1930s Glass Steagal Act that hitherto had separated commercial from investment banking. The gates were thrown open, and the money flowed —great gobs of money to the top of the corporate world and the one percent. By the time Nobel winning economist James Tobin called these ballooning corporate salaries “high private rewards disproportionate to social productivity,” we had arrived at a new age of inequality and insecurity — except for those at the very top.
In its 2010 Citizens United Decision, the Supreme Court found that corporations are people. The circle was complete. Near the end of the New Deal, Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis wrote, “We must make our choice. We may have democracy, or we may have wealth concentrated in the hands of a few, but we can’t have both.”
It’s one of many decisions we will have to make on Nov. 3.