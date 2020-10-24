History is full of rulers who refused to take a hint and vacate when their subjects got restless. Mostly, it didn’t end well for them. Roman emperors, in particular, had to keep an eye on their Praetorian Guard (their secret service), especially the leader of the guard, the Praetorian Prefect, who expected generous performance reviews and equally generous privileges and compensation. A slight could have fatal consequences, as the emperor, Caligula discovered after he proclaimed himself a god. His uncle Nero had a similar problem.
Democratically elected leaders typically fared much better. The United States had its civil war and local insurrections, the Whiskey Rebellion, for example, but there has never been a coup d’état. Nor has a president ignored defeat in an election and refused to leave office. There was a contretemps over Hayes vs. Tilden in 1876, but it ended in a compromise, and, of course, Bush vs. Gore in 2000 was settled by the Supreme Court. Our presidents have always respected the Constitution and the will of the voters, and left office, voluntarily, at the end of their terms.
Fiction tells some other stories. One, I remember from my college days, was “Seven Days in May,” a 1962 novel, by Fletcher Knebel and Charles Bailey —turned feature film with a Rod Serling screenplay. It’s about a Strategic Air Command General and a plot to seize the government from an administration allegedly filled with liberals and communists (sound familiar?). Burt Lancaster starred along with Kirk Douglas, Frederick March and Ava Gardner.
It was a tense time in our history. JFK was president and various right wing vigilante groups, the Posse Comitatus among them, were hunting for commies and socialists in our politics and government. Disgraced Senator Joe McCarthy had been dead and gone for five years, but his spirit lingered in the person of then General Edwin Walker who once called former President Harry Truman a communist sympathizer.
“Will He Go?” is a new book by Lawrence Douglas, a legal scholar and professor at Amherst College. The book’s title and the question it raises aren’t rhetorical — nor is it a work of fiction. It’s about our upcoming election, the current president, a coup d’ e’tat in the making and if we have the legal mechanisms in place to ensure a transition of power if this president refuses to respect the election and leave office.
He’s already questioning the legitimacy of the voting process, specifically mail-in ballots. He and his campaign officials have talked about putting paid poll watchers in place to monitor the election. Legions of lawyers are being mobilized and his selection of a Supreme Court Justice suggests he may be looking for a sympathetic ear at the court if he mounts a legal challenge and it’s left for the court to decide.
Authoritarians have enormous egos and crave power from their followers. Cotemporary history is full of them. Look to Europe, Italy, Germany and Soviet Russia in the 1930s. Consider Turkey, Syria, Saudi Arabia and Belorussia, and our experiences with Cuba, Venezuela, Argentina, Chile and Panama in the recent past. By his behavior, this president admires authoritarian leaders, notably Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Does he want to join them and take the Constitution with him?
If it happens, the question is whether the country has the will and the political courage among republican leaders to take decisive action. It did when Senator Goldwater called on Nixon and told him to go. This man has been impeached and is the only president in our history who has run for a second term after impeachment. He’s capable of anything.
Winning with a clear electoral majority is one thing. That’s how it’s supposed to work, but if he succeeds through bullying and intimidation, voter suppression, disinformation, foreign meddling, legal maneuver and duplicity, and then refuses to leave, what does that mean for the future of our democracy and the office of the president? What does it say about the political party that supports him? Is Nietzsche correct? Is all morality an expression of expediency? What does it say about us?
Professor Douglas’s book is slim at 146 pages, and it, unfortunately, offers few answers and no solutions except a faith that the American electorate will do the right thing and decisively say “No” to would-be tyrants as it did when it all began in 1776.