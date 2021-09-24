As if 2020 wasn’t enough, 2021 has left a walloping punch. With the pandemic still on the rise, the conflict in Afghanistan and climate change increasingly becoming greater issues, philanthropic efforts are needed now more than ever.
As much as we would like to ignore it, we are still going through unprecedented times. Sanya’s Hope For Children takes pride in focusing on current community events to present a cause and solution type of impact and that is why we are motivated to share our upcoming project with the community.
We’ve all seen heartbreaking images of families desperately running for the chance of a departure from Afghanistan at Kabul airport. Although many Afghanis are stuck in Afghanistan, we have the privilege to welcome around 65 immigrants to Minnesota, but they need our support. Many of these refugees are coming with absolutely nothing but the clothes on their backs.
I spoke to Christopher Nelson, development director from Arrive Ministries and Kathryn Berger, Minnesota Council of Churches Refugee Services, they told me that the first family we are expecting has four children ages 1, 3, 6, and 7. Since we cannot directly meet with the Afghanis who are arriving in Minnesota, we decided to partner with these agencies who will be accepting Afghan families or individuals.
We can’t control the situation directly in Kabul, but I certainly can control what I am willing do for the Afghanis who are coming to Minnesota. This was a call to action in me and I immediately decided to talk to my SHFC team. We decided that we will be putting together welcome kits for the refugees. Due to the ongoing pandemic, we have decided to fundraise to provide gifts cards for food and SHFC bags with basic supplies to 65 Afghan families. That way we support them without transferring anything that could be contaminated by COVID-19.
This fundraising goal is based on $100 per family and includes the following: basic necessities of toiletries such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, hairbrush, lotion, towels, soap, shampoo and conditioner ($25 per family of 4). Basic food and kitchen supplies such as pots and pans, etc. ($75 per family). A pair of clothes, blankets, socks and underwear ($50/kids or adult).
SHFC understands that the need is huge, but we believe it’s our moral obligation to help our fellow human beings. We are so lucky to be within the safety of America and now, with a bit of support, these refugees have this same opportunity. Please help us support our mission of uplifting families with basic necessities of life.
In order to achieve our mission, we have set up a minimum fundraising goal of $6,500 to $10,050. We know our community cares and will help us reach this goal. If you’d like to support some of our other ongoing projects, we are in current need of new to barely used books. For those who are able and willing to sew, you can pitch in to sew SHFC’s bags with us to fill with supplies for homeless children. We will be further updating about our upcoming projects as well.
We appreciate any effort and support you can give us during these trying times. We truly are grateful of our community’s continuous support; it not only means a lot to us but also the children and families we support. Please donate generously by visiting www.sanyashopeforchildren.org or donate by check to Sanya’s Hope For Children.