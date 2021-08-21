Now more than ever our community needs us — our neighbors need us, our family and friends need us. We are in the middle of exhausting times. However, we can’t let this situation bog us down. We have to face reality with intellect.
The question is, how can we get out of this mess? I strongly believe it is our ethical, moral and social responsibility as affluent community members to take charge and help our community in need. I believe every one of us holds the power to help our marginalized community. I believe that each one of us has to learn to increase our capacity for compromise, more than a little sense of patience. We need an appropriate degree of humility, a good measure of kindness and a genuine welcoming of human differences. Let’s work together to do our part.
Here is a list of small steps to take to avoid getting ill: Get yourself vaccinated, wear masks around crowds and make sure you stay home if you’re feeling under the weather.
Not only do we need to make sure we, as individuals, are safe, but we also need to be aware that this pandemic has led many community members to not have access to their daily necessities. Many more Americans are struggling to pay bills, feed their families and make sure their children receive an education. Let us put in the determination to uplift our fellow community members.
Sanya’s Hope for Children is a student-led nonprofit focused on children helping other children. Our mission is that we strongly believe every child deserves basic human rights like food, shelter, clothes, health, safety and education. Our vision is that we believe that helping a child means transforming a community, one life at a time. Every year we usually run anywhere between 10-13 projects to help our community. Our book drive and school supply drive are our current projects that need our community’s support. Please visit our website for more details.
Here are some ways the community can help:
Donate: Write a check to SHFC or visit our link to our online donation option.
Volunteer: From August to December, help us pick up and drop off books, pick up fabric from various locations during working hours, or pick up and drop off fabric from various places.
Sew for us: We need volunteers who have sewing skills and time. These volunteers will sort fabric, make kits for our bags or sew bags (we use these bags during Christmas time to fill with basic necessities and toys as a holiday gift for homeless children). We provide directions and supplies. If you’d like to volunteer with us, you can email us your cell number. Our email is sanya@sanyashopeforchildren.org.
Business partners: If you are a corporate partner or a business owner, you can offer matching funds or you can keep our compassion jars in your store location to collect loose change for us.
Our marketplace: Anyone can buy items from our small market place which was just launched at the end of 2020. Please visit the marketplace on our website. All of our profits go to help marginalized children and families.
We need our community, our corporate partners, donors, volunteers and advocates to ensure hunger and basic necessities remain critical to COVID’s response and recovery. Please help us to help our community. Thank you for your generosity and God bless you!