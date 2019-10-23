We are so fortunate to live in the United States, Minnesota and the Scott County/Prior Lake community. But what makes this a community?
Is it simply a place in which we have become accustomed to the surroundings, the stores and the strangers we meet? I think not. A location becomes a community because of the relationships we create. And it is the people, either individually or collectively, doing things to help each other.
We are blessed with great service clubs, whether they be the Rotary, Optimist or Lions clubs. Our Rotary Club is renowned in Minnesota for its many volunteer activities or financial contributions to our local community and around the world.
The members’ efforts go well beyond the well-recognized Lakefront Music Fest, which helps fund many of its projects. Rotary International takes pride in its efforts to eliminate the scourge of polio from the face of the earth, with only two countries having active cases in 2018 due to Rotary’s leadership in the multi-year international effort.
But the Rotary Club is not the only stellar group in the community. The significant efforts of the local Optimist Club and the Lions have been well reported in recent editions of this paper. Also, there are many other volunteer opportunities within the community, including school-based groups, youth sports organizations, veterans’ organizations and many more. This paper prints volunteer opportunities as well that individuals may participate in.
But why volunteer? Because it is good for you and for the community. Studies show that helping another is one of the best ways to fight feeling depressed. Group activities are a great way to avoid loneliness and give purpose in life. Active people add years to their lives and life to their years.
Doing good for others also does not have to be done in a group. Many people, especially those with active children and full-time work, have little extra time for service clubs or group activities. Random acts of kindness can make this world a better place to live. It takes little time or effort to give a stranger a smile or a cheery, “Good morning!”
We can make the saying of Minnesota Nice more meaningful. And doing so can satisfy two parts of the Rotary 4-Way Test: Will it build good will and better friendships? Will it be beneficial for all concerned?