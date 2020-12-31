The New Year is one of my favorite times of the year. I love the fresh beginnings of January, the clean slate that is before us, just ready for us to create in any way we choose. So, if I am going to be completely honest with myself, I’m ready for this year to be done. Most of the people I talk to, feel the same way. If we think back to last January, none of us could have predicted what was right around the corner and that we would be still dealing with it 10 months later.
But what do we do with this year that is nothing like we thought it would be? Do we let out a big sigh, push it to the back of our mind and move on; or do we spend some time reflecting on it, so we don’t carry anything unnecessary forward?
To live our lives fully, it is important that we acknowledge the good, the bad and the ugly of this past 12 months. Taking time to reflect allows us to put closure on the past and move forward in confidence. How exciting it is to begin with a clean slate, letting go of what was hard and moving forward with our strengths.
The list below is an exercise I do with my clients to end the year. It is a way that will help to organize your thoughts, honor what was difficult, and celebrate where you have been, allowing you to look forward to all that this new year has to offer.
There is no right way or wrong way to do this exercise. All you need is paper, pen or a computer to begin to record your thoughts. You can choose to do only the questions that speak to you or you can do them all. The idea is that you reflect on the past year and what you learn will carry into creating an amazing year ahead. Oh, and do not forget to have fun, it does not have to be so serious!
The questions below can be used for insight and reflection:
What were my biggest learnings this year? What was my biggest surprise? What was my proudest moment?
Where did I feel supported? Whom did I support? What ended or needs to end? What changed significantly this year?
Where and when was I courageous? What was my biggest disappointment or regret? What am I committed to doing this coming year?
What self-care practice will I create or continue to do? Where did I set boundaries or where do I need to set them? How do I want this New Year to be different?
I wrote this passage years ago and I believe it is just as true today and it was then: The ability to choose a new thought, create a new vision, or go after your dream lies within you. Every day brings new opportunities to create life anew as long as you decide to put the drama of the past behind you. Take stock of your year and move forward in good faith that you can do anything you set your mind to. Wishing you a very Happy New Year!