Promise yourself to think well of yourself and to proclaim this fact to the world, not in loud word, but in great deeds.
This is the eleventh stanza of the Optimist Creed authored by Christian Larson in 1912. To this year’s graduating seniors these are words to live by.
The Prior Lake-Savage Optimist Club congratulates the 2021 graduates from Prior Lake High School. This group had a unique year with in-school, hybrid and online learning due to the pandemic. Some events were cancelled and others rescheduled. But as of June 11, they are walking away with a great education and hopefully wonderful memories.
The club awards scholarships to many graduating seniors. Congratulations to the following recipients.
Optimist Scholarships: Kathryn Abney, Nyul Akot, Lauren Crosby, Lynn Dinh, Annika Evenson, Ella Fitterer, Ashley George, Nathaniel Hawkins, Ella Kocina, Emily Krause, Abigail Kuboushek, Lillian Kuiken, Katelyn Lam, Sophia Lewis, Lauren Lindstrom, Heather McKeirnan, Hamza Mohamed, Anjali Muppidi, Quinn Ruzicka, Jade Sawrey, Emily Singewald, Lauren Stolt, Dennis Such, Justina Wojahn, Emily Wu, Connor Young and Stephanie Zakhia.
Service Awards: Mark Lichtenberger and Veronica Suarez.
The Jim Speiker Memorial Award: Magnus O’Connor.
Legacy Award: Dominic Belden.
Junior Optimist Awards: Bella Maldonado, Lydia Pavek and Ella Martell.
The Sue Heaton Award (EXCEL): Sarah Lam. EXCEL: Taylor Dauer, Jasmine Horrach, Samuel Hovda, Lily Kieser, Gabriel Lindaman, Brianne Noble, Mckoy Ross, Mackenzie Salantre and Gabriel Smit.
The Club raises money for scholarships through charitable gambling and we thank the community that has helped us earn the funds to support these scholarships.
The Club is now meeting in person and will continue through the summer months. Meetings are every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. During the summer we will alternate speakers and a social event. On July 14 we will recognize the EXCEL students.
Is your cup half full or half empty? Today is the perfect time to get involved. We all need some optimism in our lives. For more information on our club, contact President Kathy Dawson at plsoptimistclub@gmail.com.
For more information on Optimist International go to www.optimist.org. Search for “Prior Lake Savage Optimist Club” to like us on Facebook and visit our website at www.priorlakesavageoptimistclub.org.
“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” — Eleanor Roosevelt. Go forth and make your dreams come true, 2021 graduates!