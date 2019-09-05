These pages carry something nothing else does: local, timely, specific and important information about your town.
We report news that matters to thousands of Savage readers every week — schools, roads, city ordinances, businesses, people making this place worse or, more often, better. It’s a unique service that matters to all of us.
We need your help to do it.
Each year we send out a call for voluntary subscriptions. Our paper issues are free, which is a wonderful way to make sure everyone can benefit from them. But $40 a year — $3.33 a month — gives you unfettered access to swnewsmedia.com and all eight of Southwest News Media’s papers here in Scott, Carver and Hennepin counties.
That money also helps us keep the lights on, both at the office and in our own homes. Reporting and delivering the news isn’t free, and we’ve got to make a living. But it is a bargain for you.
Keeping an eye on local government and the area’s quality of life makes both better. And it can save you money in the long run. Research from the Brookings Institution, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit policy group, has found a local newspaper means lower borrowing costs for cities, for example.
Examples of this sort of dynamic are easy to find around here.
In Prior Lake and Savage, we published the maps the School Board considered for new elementary school attendance boundaries, making a contentious and emotional issue (and whether board members should get readers’ votes next time) a bit easier to think about.
In Savage, we published the departing fire chief’s resignation letter, bringing attention to several potential issues or needs facing the city that otherwise might’ve stayed largely unknown.
In Shakopee, we helped send an embezzling and bribe-taking school superintendent to prison.
We’ve also shared about local businesses starting up or hitting milestones and given the scoop on entertainment and housing construction. We do all of this and more with a crew of just a dozen reporters and four editors in an area of roughly 400,000 people.
We know our work is worth it — you, our readers, visit our website millions of times each year and pick up tens of thousands of our papers each week. And we’re always working to make it better: improving our website, digging deeper into government documents, listening to your thoughts and tips and stories.
So please, if you can, chip in to keep it coming for you and those who can’t afford to subscribe right now. You can do so at swnewsmedia.com/supportlocal or by calling Ruby at our circulation desk, 952-345-6682.
If you know of a story we’re missing or have something else to share, you can reach me at dholtmeyer@swpub.com or 952-345-6376.
Thanks for reading. To those who do so, thanks for subscribing.